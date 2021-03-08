Paid leave for new parents to be extended to five weeks from next month

Paid parental leave is to be extended from two to five weeks and back dated for over a year from the start of next month.

This means anyone who has had a child since November 2019 will be able to apply for five weeks of leave under the scheme which will be in place in the coming weeks.

Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman is bringing a memo to Cabinet extending the €245 a week benefit and he hopes the changes to law will be in place from April 1.

It is estimated that increasing the scheme by three weeks will benefit up to 30,000 parents at a cost of €22m this year.

Paid parental leave currently entitles each parent to two weeks off work during the first year of their child’s life or within the first year of an adoption. However, this will now be increased to five weeks.

Last year, Mr O’Gorman said he is “committed to ensuring every child gets the best possible start in life, and supporting parents to spend more time with their kids is a big part of that”.

“I hope this five weeks paid parent’s leave will help mothers and fathers take that time in those precious first couple of years with their child,” he added.

Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys has ensured her department has put in place the necessary IT requirements to facilitate the extension of the State welfare scheme.

Meanwhile, adoptive leave is being extended to same sex male couples under legislation also being brought to cabinet by Minister O’Gorman.

The minister is bringing amendment to existing legislation which will allow same sex couples avail of 24 weeks adoptive leave benefits.

Currently the €245 benefit is paid to adoptive mothers or single males who adopt children.

However, same sex male couples cannot avail of the payment under the current legislation. Mr O’Gorman’s amendment will allow males couples designate a recipient of adoptive leave who can then apply for the 24 weeks leave. The legislative change will be made to the Adoptive Leave Act 1995.

