Paedophile walks free after five years after being jailed for raping three kids in foster care

Keith Burke leaves Arbour Hill Prison after serving five years for the rape of young girls in foster care

A man who raped three young girls in foster care as a teenager walked free from prison this week after serving five years behind bars.

Keith Burke raped three girls who were all under the age of 10 between 2003 and 2007 at the home in Galway.

Carrying his belongings in two bags as he emerged from Arbour Hill Prison, in Dublin, he refused to speak when approached by the Sunday World.

Instead, he climbed into the back of a van with his face partially hidden by a Covid mask.

As he opened the back doors of a white vehicle, the driver shouted: "Get in the van."

A reporter was then told to "f*** off out of it" as Burke dropped some of his belongings on the street in his panic to hide.

Burke's rape case sparked huge controversy when it emerged in 2016 that one of the victims had been allowed to continue to stay at the foster home even after another girl had reported to her mother what had happened.

Burke was found guilty of 23 charges of rape and buggery after a trial in 2017 in a case that sparked a row over how it was handled by the Health Service Executive and Tusla.

One girl reported the abuse in 2007 but no prosecution followed.

Another victim was allowed to continue to stay at the home until she too confided that she had been abused in 2011.

A new garda investigation then revealed a third victim had also been raped by Burke, who was initially charged with 70 counts of rape and buggery.

Sickening details of Burke's depraved abuse emerged following a documentary by RTE Investigates, in which one of the victims waived her anonymity to name and shame him.

Following his six-and-a-half-year sentence, one of the victims told RTE: "I was very angry, I thought I was fine but six-and-a-half years - seven-and-a-half years with one year suspended - that's nothing, and what he put us through."

Burke had pleaded not guilty to the charge and all three victims had to take the witness stand to give evidence.

Another told how she first went to the foster home in Dunmore, Galway, at the age of eight in 2005, for a weekend of respite care once a month.

She became friends with another girl there and she said that Keith Burke began to abuse both girls.

She recounted how Keith called the other girl upstairs and to ask her to go to a hut outside at the back of the house.

In the hut there was a bed where the two young girls were forced to strip down and called one to watch as he raped the other.

She said that the two girls were sexually abused by Burke in front of each other over the following two years.

The girl told her mother in 2007 what had been happening, prompting the first Garda investigation.

The HSE decided Burke could not be left alone with the foster children, the foster parents agreed to supervise this and he moved out of the family home, according to RTE Investigates.

But at his sentence hearing, gardaí said he continued to have unsupervised access after 2007 to the foster home.

When the case was re-opened again in 2013, a third girl who had lived in the foster home came forward.

She had been placed in the foster home aged five, in 2000, and had been raped by Keith Burke for years.

In a brave interview with RTE, she spoke openly about the sexual abuse she suffered from the age of six.

"I remember one time he had me, all my clothes off and he put me down on my stomach and he started having anal sex with me," she recalls.

"I didn't know what was happening - I just wanted it over.

"He just told me not to move or I'd be in trouble. He used to threaten me that he'd kill me. All I wanted was my dad."

In 2021 one of the women reached a High Court settlement for an undisclosed amount, agreed with the HSE and Tusla, which was made without an admission of liability.