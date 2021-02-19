| 9.9°C Dublin

Paddy Cosgrave profile: the contradictions of a ‘crony’ crusader entrepreneur

The Web Summit founder presents himself as an ‘insufferable ticket tout’ who is simultaneously a scourge of corruption. John Meagher profiles the entrepreneur taking potshots in the political arena

Paddy Cosgrave, co-founder of Web Summit, in Lisbon Expand

John Meagher Twitter Email

The request was simple. Would Paddy Cosgrave, the supremo behind the global Web Summit tech conference, take a quick call to check certain details for an article in this newspaper profiling his life and work. His email response consisted of a single emoji: the Jolly Roger pirate flag.

A couple of days earlier, he had added the skull-and-crossbones flag to his Twitter handle. He told his 60,000-plus followers it was to symbolise that Ireland was run by “a bunch of pirates, privateers and cronies”. Several people immediately added the emoji to their social media accounts.

A phone call to Cosgrave went to voicemail. In response to a text message, he sent with a link to a tweet he had just posted, featuring a screenshot of the Independent’s initial email, accompanied by a bizarre rant addressed to the publisher of this newspaper. “Go do some proper journalism as opposed to fawning over me,” Cosgrave wrote. “Pathetic.”

