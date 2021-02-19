Paddy Cosgrave profile: the contradictions of a ‘crony’ crusader entrepreneur

The request was simple. Would Paddy Cosgrave, the supremo behind the global Web Summit tech conference, take a quick call to check certain details for an article in this newspaper profiling his life and work. His email response consisted of a single emoji: the Jolly Roger pirate flag.

A couple of days earlier, he had added the skull-and-crossbones flag to his Twitter handle. He told his 60,000-plus followers it was to symbolise that Ireland was run by “a bunch of pirates, privateers and cronies”. Several people immediately added the emoji to their social media accounts.

A phone call to Cosgrave went to voicemail. In response to a text message, he sent with a link to a tweet he had just posted, featuring a screenshot of the Independent’s initial email, accompanied by a bizarre rant addressed to the publisher of this newspaper. “Go do some proper journalism as opposed to fawning over me,” Cosgrave wrote. “Pathetic.”

Soon, he was busy texting that he was “not interested in puff pieces” on “cronies like me”. He wrote: “You write fawning biogs about people... do some proper adversarial journalism.”

Cosgrave was in especially adversarial mood himself this week. It emerged this week that gardaí were investigating Tánaiste Leo Varadkar’s passing of a confidential draft GP contract between the Department of Health and the Irish Medical Organisation to an acquaintance, Dr Maitiú Ó Tuathail, who at the time was head of a rival organisation, the National Association of General Practitioners. Cosgrave was keen to let his followers know that he had played a significant part in the original revelations.

“A lot of Irish journalists are fuming,” he tweeted, “that it took an insufferable ticket tout to do their job for them by breaking arguably the biggest political story in a decade — in my spare time.”

That was Monday. The next day, he was lambasting the editor of the Business Post as a “shill for cronies like me”. Then he had his sights set on this reporter, who, he claimed, was “asking questions about me that demonstrate a quite exceptional level of ignorance and contempt for real journalism”. Soon, the focus landed on journalists at a Department of Health briefing, calling them “stenographers”. As the week wore on, he was turning his attention to Twitter accounts followed by RTÉ’s head of news and lamenting the lack of “Irish voices pointing out RTÉ’s obsession with Team USA and near total silence on FFG cronyism.”

A cursory glance through Cosgrave’s social media feed shows a loathing for the cronyism he is adamant is endemic in the Irish body politic. He is particularly exercised by “FFG” — Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael — and on what he believes to be a supine mainstream media.

Almost uniquely among leading Irish chief executives, Cosgrave seems to focus a great deal of his energy into attacking the Government and, as he sees it, its failure to get to grips with corruption. He is especially critical of Varadkar.

Revelations: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar with Paddy Cosgrave during the MoneyConf 2018 at the RDS Arena

“Paddy hates the corruption in this country,” says Chay Bowes, the whistleblower central to the Varadkar-Ó Tuathail story. “He is very principled and part of the reason we know about the Varadkar leak is down to him.”

When pressed further, Bowes says Cosgrave facilitated a meeting with Michael Smith, publisher of Village, the magazine in which the story first appeared. “But he was there every step of the way. He wanted the story out there because he believes it is in the public interest. And, believe me, there are other stories we’ll get out there too.”

Cosgrave isn’t happy just reaching his Twitter followers. He has dispensed considerable sums to promote social media posts that detail his disenchantment with Ireland, its politicians and media. According to Facebook’s AdLibrary, he has spent more than €20,000 on posts promoting his opinions and he was the top political advertiser in Ireland between February 4 and 10.

“Once he has a bee in his bonnet, he just won’t let go,” says one former associate, who was close to Cosgrave at Trinity College Dublin and in the early years of the Web Summit. “I’ve looked through his Twitter feed lately and, frankly, it’s embarrassing. He’s not in second year in college any more.” Cosgrave turns 38 next month.

Sometimes, he plays fast and loose with facts. In the early months of the pandemic, he tweeted that four nurses had died from Covid-19. The HSE staunchly denied the claim. Later, Cork businessman Pat Phelan said he had been the source of Cosgrave’s information and apologised for the fact that his own sources had been wrong. Both Phelan and Cosgrave apologised to nurses and families.

“All those rows he’s having at the moment are just like those he had when he was head of the Phil [Trinity College’s venerable Philosophical Society],” says the former associate. “He loved to find enemies, real or perceived. It seems to be what makes him tick, but there’s something destructive about it. I think he’s always had this idea of himself that he will never be about those entrepreneurs that went before, but burning bridges all around you doesn’t seem like the smartest move.”

Move to Portugal

Cosgrave wasn’t always so opposed to Leo Varadkar. He supported his bid for the leadership of Fine Gael in 2017 and even facilitated a meeting organised by local TD Eoghan Murphy in his then home in Ranelagh. (In a quirky twist, the large property on Manders Terrace — the name of Cosgrave’s company — is owned by former justice minister Michael McDowell.)

Cosgrave told the Irish Independent at the time that his relations with Varadkar were good, and that he and the then Taoiseach had attended a U2 gig at Croke Park together.

“Even though he seemed to be patching things up with the powers that be, he’s still sore about how he feels he was treated by the Enda Kenny government six years ago,” a former senior colleague says. “There was some merit in his grievances, because I don’t think that government grasped just how big Web Summit had become in such a short space of time, but he really threw his toys out of the pram.”

After very public complaints about poor Wi-Fi at the RDS, Cosgrave said he was taking his business overseas. Lisbon was among the bidders and since 2016 Web Summit has been held in the Portuguese capital.

“Dublin still doesn’t have conferencing infrastructure big enough to handle a huge global [event] like this,” the former colleague adds, “so there was always a sense that it would have to go outside Ireland — but he didn’t have to act like a spoilt, entitled brat.”

‘Entitled’ is a word frequently used by another figure from the Irish start-up scene who was a contemporary of Cosgrave’s at Trinity. “He was every inch the supremely confident, entitled Trinity head,” he says. “All this stuff about standing up for the common man is at odds with the way he carried himself at university. He always came across as both aloof and self-important.”

Cosgrave quickly made a name for himself at Trinity, where he studied business, economics, social science and politics. He lured major international names to its hallowed halls, including the South African anti-apartheid campaigner Archbishop Desmond Tutu. He also had an instinct for publicity stunts — he arranged for another guest of the Phil, the porn star Ron Jeremy, to be driven through the college’s front gate. This is a privilege reserved only for Trinity’s most distinguished guests. (Controversial guests have not always worked out well for Cosgrave; he asked the French far-right politician Marine Le Pen to appear at the 2018 Web Summit but withdrew the invitation after what he called a “large online reaction”).

Those who know him well say his early grounding in event planning helped make him the entrepreneur he would become. That, and a seemingly unshakable sense of self-belief — something apparent to the wider public in 2007 when he was the face of the Irish branch of the Rock the Vote campaign.

John Kennedy was editor of the tech publication Silicon Republic around the time Cosgrave started talking about what would become Web Summit. “He had a huge amount of energy and drive,” he recalls. “The first instalment was pretty modest, but its growth took everyone by surprise. He kept talking about its size doubling every year, and that was very different to the more cautious language that other entrepreneurs might use.”

Another figure steeped in Irish tech, John Collins, was a journalist at the time. “The big names he was able to get was huge,” he says. “Chad Hurley, the founder of YouTube, was there for a ‘fireside chat’ that first year [2010] and straight away Web Summit felt like a big deal. The following year, all the major tech companies were coming.

“It was pretty small to begin with, but it became massive really fast. And that was especially the case when it moved to Lisbon. It was just so vast and there were thousands of people there.”

Tom Lyons, chief executive of online publication The Currency, says Web Summit was a significant development in an Ireland that was reeling in the early years of recession.

“It was a really positive thing, this idea that you could get so many key people to Dublin for a tech conference,” he says. “There were great stories from it — like Elon Musk [the Tesla billionaire] in Copper Face Jacks. It quickly became something that if you were a start-up, you just had to be there.”

Ticket sales boomed — as did the prices. “You’re talking hundreds of euro for a basic ticket,” says an entrepreneur who attended the 2017 event in Lisbon, “but the real access tickets cost thousands, to get past the velvet rope, so to speak. I remember going and quickly thinking, ‘What am I doing here?’ You were watching big screens with all these major names being interviewed, but this idea that you [would] land significant deals was a bit of a pipe-dream.”

One observer, who worked on a start-up around the time of Web Summit’s inception, believes its success is “all about FOMO” — fear of missing out. “If you’re not there, it’s like you’re not serious about what you’re doing.”

Lyons believes one of Cosgrave’s finest achievements is helping to give a “foot in the door” to a new generation of Irish tech entrepreneurs. “It’s remarkable the amount of people behind interesting, dynamic start-ups who worked at Web Summit,” he says.

And yet, this week, Cosgrave had to contend with allegations that Web Summit is a toxic work environment. A stream of negative reviews posted on Glassdoor were shared on social media. Cosgrave said that they were fake and took particular umbrage at suggestions there was a sexist environment.

In a long Twitter thread, he strongly rebutted the allegations and said he has always been committed to a happy workforce that is diverse and with strong female participation.

One figure who worked closely with Cosgrave for years tells Review that he could be very difficult to be around. “He wouldn’t be what I’d describe as the most empathetic of people. While you’d have some who say that their time in Web Summit was a springboard in their career, others would have been scarred by the experience. He can be very difficult — and those aspects have really held him back.”

There is a wide range of opinion among those who worked under him at Web Summit. “Paddy could be narcissistic,” says one, “but then you probably have to be narcissistic to work at that level and to try to get the big-name guests. You have to work very hard under him — and he worked hard himself: he led by example.”

Another found the experience draining. “He was hard to impress. There was a lot of stress. He was the sort of person who seemed to fall out with people a lot. It was a rollercoaster.”

One former employee recalls being ‘love-bombed’ during the first few months — “he really wanted to keep me on and offered more money” — but says the experience became tough after just six months. “I just came to dislike working there.” He says shortly after handing in his notice he was summoned to a meeting with Cosgrave. “He went into a room and I followed him in and he just sat there in silence looking at me. It’s like that tactic of saying nothing so the other person will fill the silence. I told him it was he who had called the meeting. He said nothing. Eventually, I just left.”

There’s little doubt that Cosgrave cuts an adversarial figure on Twitter — not least when he called the Protestant Fine Gael TD Neale Richmond a “Castle Catholic”. But could his broadsides damage the Web Summit brand? “Cosgrave never shies away from being provocative and controversial,” says Michael Cullen, editor of Marketing magazine. “If you’re that sort of person, social media is there for you and you normally get away with a lot more than your average entrepreneur.

“But there comes a time where even a digital brand like the Web Summit needs some diplomacy. Comments that go too far can make even the most broadminded nerd feel uneasy and that can prove damaging to the brand if it’s not kept in check.”

Son of a farmer

Intriguingly, Cosgrave comes across as a completely different person on Instagram… He posts photos of his wife, the model and knitwear designer Faye Dinsmore, whom he met at Trinity, as well as their four-year-old son, Cloud Valentine. There are also several videos of his tennis serve — he was said to be a fine player in his youth.

Expand Close Paddy Cosgrave's wife is the model and knitwear designer Faye Dinsmore. Picture by David Conachy / Facebook

Paddy Cosgrave's wife is the model and knitwear designer Faye Dinsmore. Picture by David Conachy

Cosgrave grew up in Wicklow, the son of a wealthy dairy farmer. He has spoken about his father’s passion for technology, which he inherited, but he appears less enamoured with another relation. “My grandad,” he tweeted last year, “ran the Ansbacher accounts” and “he also ran a front company with his BFF [best friend forever] Des Traynor,” the disgraced associate of Charles Haughey.

At 12, Cosgrave was sent to board at Glenstal Abbey in Co Limerick. A friend from his Trinity days says Paddy sometimes had a hard time at the school. “He didn’t enjoy it and there was a sense of him reinventing himself when he came to Trinity.”

He is the oldest of three children. His sister, Anna, came to national prominence during the 2018 abortion referendum campaign. She created the now iconic black sweatshirts with Repeal emblazoned on the front. It was reportedly Anna who gave him the idea for Web Summit.

Many of those who worked with Cosgrave and spoke to Review for this article say they never got to truly know him. Several suggested an interview with a friend of his, but after first saying he would check with Cosgrave to see if he should talk on-record, and then saying he would send an emailed response — “if I pick up the courage to write something, I’ll do it late tonight”. Eventually, he chose to remain silent.