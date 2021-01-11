PAC asked to probe proposed €292,000 salary for new Department of Health secretary general

The Public Account Committee (PAC) has been asked to investigate the proposed €292,000 salary for the new Department of Health secretary general.

The Comptroller and Auditor General (C&AG) has also been asked to examine the salary which is €81,000 higher than the top pay scale for secretaries general.

Department of Public Expenditure and Reform secretary general Robert Watt has been appointed to the Department of Health role on an interim basis but is expected to be made permanent after a recruitment process.

In a letter to the C&AG, Waterford TD Matt Shanahan said the advertised salary for the positions is “considerably in excess” of the published civil service pay scales.

Read More

Mr Shanahan said the country has gone through a “decade of significant and painful economic reforms” and added that “the most significant adjustments” have been on the most highly paid public servant, semi-state, and state-associated roles”.

“The published civil service salary scales are used as a reference point for the advancement of pay across the public sector, and directly for the calculation of pay in other roles,” he said.

“I would ask you to consider exploring this issue as you undertake your annual audit, particularly considering if well established public sector job evaluation processes were followed, and if this advertisement was in accordance with the law, managed to good effect and properly accounted for and to contribute to improvement in public administration,” he added.

Mr Shanahan said he has also raised the issue with the PAC. However, PAC deputy chair and Social Democrat co-leader Catherine Murphy said the committee may not be able to examine the salary due to new standing orders which limit what they can investigate.

Ms Murphy said “more detail is needed” about the advertised salary but said it is unclear if PAC can review the matter.

Read More

Online Editors