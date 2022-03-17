P&O Ferries: Here’s what you can do if you’re affected by the suspension of services

The company has not yet confirmed how many of the staff are Irish or if the Irish office is affected.

Hundreds of Irish passengers are affected by P&O Ferries’ decision to suspend services and make 800 staff redundant with immediate effect.

The company, which sails major routes including between Britain and Ireland and Britain and France, has said 800 employees have been given "immediate severance notices", and it would be unable to operate services for the next few days.

If you’re affected by this disruption here’s what you can do:

What should I do?

The company’s Twitter page said all customers affected will be contacted by its port teams.

P&O Ferries is updating its Twitter page hourly with updates. It has apologised online for the “lack of clarity” and said it will issue updates regarding Sunday’s schedule once it has “more information”.

Will alternative routes be offered?

In a number of tweets online, the company said it is advising travellers of “alternative arrangements”.

The company said it is organising travel via an alternative operator where possible. It said space is very limited and advised passengers not to travel if their journey is not “essential”.

It said passengers with “essential travel needs” will be guided by their port teams.

P&O Ferries advised customers to arrive as booked if travel is essential and the company will get you “away on an alternative carrier as quickly as possible”.

“Once at the port please make your way to the DFDS check-in booths,” a tweet read.

Will customers get their money back?

The company has not yet confirmed if passengers will be issued a refund or not.

The Irish Independent contacted P&O Ferries regarding passenger refunds and is awaiting a response.

P&O Ferries operate four routes: Dover to Calais; Hull to Rotterdam; Liverpool to Dublin; and Cairnryan in Scotland, to Larne in Northern Ireland.

Sailings between Hull and Zeebrugge, Belgium, were axed in January 2021.