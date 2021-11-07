'Overwhelming’ number of Irish families offered to host Afghan refugees - Refugee Council

A girl carries her brother as he plays with balloons in Khwaja Bughra in Kabul, Afghanistan, November 7, 2021 REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

THE Irish Refugee Council were astounded by the generosity of ordinary Irish families who flocked to respond to an appeal to open their homes to Afghans fleeing the Taliban.

The revelation came as it emerged the Government has now issued a total of 400 visas for people fleeing Afghanistan for their own safety - with 200 having already arrived in Ireland.

IRC chief executive Nick Henderson admitted they were taken aback by the remarkable generosity of ordinary Irish families following an appeal from Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney two months ago.

To date, only three Irish families are in negotiations over hosting Afghan refugees.

Those three cases all involve individual Afghan women who arrived alone in Ireland.

It is understood the IRC were contacted by hundreds of Irish families who were offering their homes to help with the Afghan refugee crisis.

Many wanted to do something to help the humanitarian response having been horrified by the scenes in Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover.

"It is certainly not a case of thanks but no thanks," Mr Henderson said.

"The situation is very fluid and we may very well be coming back to a lot of these families to examine their offer of hosting Afghan people in the future."

However, Mr Henderson said that the needs of the Afghan families currently arriving in Ireland were deemed best suited to having their own accommodation rather than sharing a home with another family.

He said a number of factors were considered including the fact some families arriving here have a number of very young children.

Family homes are usually best suited to refugees who arrive here alone - in particular for single adults.

In those cases, a shared family environment is considered very supportive.

Mr Henderson said the IRC were "deeply grateful" for the generous response of the Irish public which took everyone aback.

"These are offers that we may well be very glad to have in the future so we might be coming back to people again."

The Government has signalled that it may be willing to increase the number of Afghans accepted here as refugees in a bid to set an example within the EU.

Mr Coveney said the priority will be offering asylum to people living in fear after the Taliban takeover including women's rights campaigners, civil liberties officials, translators, education executives and those who worked with the collapsed former Government.

Ireland has, over the past three months, helped repatriate more than 100 Irish-resident Afghans who were trapped in the country after the Taliban takeover.

Most have been brought to Ireland via special flights from Kabul organised in conjunction with Ireland’s EU partners including France, Germany, Denmark and Finland.

Ireland deployed members of the elite Rangers Wing to Kabul Airport in August to help Irish-resident Afghans to get out of the country following the Taliban takeover.

A number of Irish-based Afghans have also made it out of the country via overland routes to countries including Pakistan and Tajikistan though such routes will be impassable over the winter.