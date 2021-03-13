| 3.3°C Dublin

Over the limits: the case for easing Covid restrictions

The big read: As the elderly and vulnerable are vaccinated, the Government is facing increasing questions about when and how the country will reopen. John Meagher reports

Temple Bar in Dublin this week as the third lockdown continues. Photo by Gareth Chaney/Collins Expand

It was a move that took the Taoiseach by surprise. On Tuesday, Irish Catholic bishops issued a statement calling on the Government to allow Mass at Easter and to increase the number of mourners permitted at funerals.

We strongly believe that people’s freedom to worship publicly should be restored as soon as the current Level 5 restrictions begin to be eased,” the statement read. “It is particularly painful for Christians to be deprived, for the second year running, of the public expression of our faith during the most sacred time of Holy Week and Easter.”

A spokesman for the Taoiseach was quick to respond. “He carried out a virtual meeting with the four archbishops on February 19 in good faith, when he explained the impact of the new variant and the importance of suppressing the virus while the most vulnerable in society are vaccinated.”

