Over the limits: the case for easing Covid restrictions

It was a move that took the Taoiseach by surprise. On Tuesday, Irish Catholic bishops issued a statement calling on the Government to allow Mass at Easter and to increase the number of mourners permitted at funerals.

“We strongly believe that people’s freedom to worship publicly should be restored as soon as the current Level 5 restrictions begin to be eased,” the statement read. “It is particularly painful for Christians to be deprived, for the second year running, of the public expression of our faith during the most sacred time of Holy Week and Easter.”

A spokesman for the Taoiseach was quick to respond. “He carried out a virtual meeting with the four archbishops on February 19 in good faith, when he explained the impact of the new variant and the importance of suppressing the virus while the most vulnerable in society are vaccinated.”

For Michael Kelly, editor of the Irish Catholic newspaper, the bishops were right to “push back” against restrictions. “Ireland and Slovenia are the only countries in the EU where public worship is banned,” he says. “The bishops are not looking for a free-for-all, but a sensible and safe reopening. Churches are among the safest buildings and with social distancing and mask-wearing measures in place, it can be done correctly.

“For people of faith, being denied the opportunity to worship in church has been very painful and the restrictions on funerals are especially tough. In the North, the number is restricted to 25; it’s just 10 here.”

Read More

The bishops’ intervention marks one of the first times this year that there has been any high-profile lobbying against the Level 5 Covid restrictions, which have been in place since Christmas.

After the horrors of January — when Ireland’s daily new case rate per million was the highest in the world and when hospital admissions pushed the system towards breaking point — there has been a reluctance from business and hospitality groups to question the lockdown publicly.

Things have changed. Our 14-day case rate per hundred thousand (164.4) is lower than that of France (444.2) and Italy (433.0), albeit higher than Germany’s (137.4). There were 366 patients with Covid in hospital here on Thursday morning, down from a peak of 2,020 on January 18. Questions are beginning to be asked about why Ireland’s restrictions are not being eased. That pressure is intensifying now that frontline healthcare workers as well as residents and staff of nursing homes have been vaccinated.

Expand Close Taoiseach Micheál Martin at the Meath Primary Care Centre in Dublin as patients over 85 received their vaccinations, including Maura Burke, seen here getting her jab from Dr Safia Sayed. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Taoiseach Micheál Martin at the Meath Primary Care Centre in Dublin as patients over 85 received their vaccinations, including Maura Burke, seen here getting her jab from Dr Safia Sayed.

A study by Oxford University last month showed that this country has had some of the longest-running restrictions of anywhere in the world since the first lockdown was announced a year ago yesterday. For all intents and purposes, most limits are likely to continue until at least the third week of May. Only the 5km limit and restrictions on outdoor sport and construction work are likely to be eased from April 5 — the date the Government has earmarked for any change.

On Wednesday night, leaked reports from parliamentary party meetings led some media to speculate that the ban on non-essential retail and personal services such as hairdressing would continue for another 10 weeks, until May 23. But in an interview with Newstalk on Thursday, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar appeared to say something different. “Reopening of shops, personal services, hospitality,” he told its breakfast programme, “the earliest would be the end of April or beginning of May.”

For Duncan Graham, managing director of Retail Ireland, the body representing independent shops, such mixed messages have added to the strain experienced by retailers, who he says, “remain in the dark”.

“When the announcement was made [to extend lockdown] two or three weeks ago, nothing at all was said about retail. What we were told was that the number of daily cases, the occupancy in hospitals and the vaccine rollout would be the deciding factors in determining the speed at which the economy would be reopened. But what they haven’t said at any time was an indication about what figures we need to get to, whether it’s, say, 50 daily cases, or 100 cases, or once we get Xpc of the population vaccinated. We’ve been left with no certainty whatsoever and this [retail] is an industry that thrives on certainty.”

Graham says there is an inherent unfairness in determining that certain retailers are “essential” and can remain open, while others are not and have to stay shut. He says that retail environments are safe — “that has been shown time and again” — and says “our members go to great lengths to ensure safety”. Retailers, he adds, are having to pay the price for other breaches in society, such as transmission happening when people meet in each other’s homes.

“There is no reason why so-called non-essential retail can’t open right now,” he says, “and that’s something that we see happening elsewhere. We’re talking about opening with strict safety measures continuing to be in place.”

Expand Close Level 5 restrictions: A garda checkpoint on the Border, between Emyvale, Co Monaghan, and Aughnacloy, Co Tyrone / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Level 5 restrictions: A garda checkpoint on the Border, between Emyvale, Co Monaghan, and Aughnacloy, Co Tyrone

80pc vaccinated

In several German federal states and in Austria, for instance, it has been possible to buy clothes and books and get a haircut since March 1. It has also been possible to visit museums and zoos.

The reopening is progressing faster in Israel, a country that has led the world in its vaccination drive, with prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu hoping to reap the benefits in this month’s general election. With an estimated 80pc of its adult population vaccinated — and doses being trialled on children — the country has almost fully returned to normal, albeit with mask-wearing still in place for the foreseeable future. On Wednesday, Israel’s number of Covid cases per million, on a rolling seven-day average, was 363, compared with Ireland’s 98.

Former government minister Lucinda Creighton, now a political and regulatory strategist, says that “while there can’t be complete certainty in a pandemic”, there should be a clearer roadmap of when restrictions will ease.

The example of the UK has been a case in point, she believes. Already 40pc of adults there have received at least one vaccine dose and daily case numbers have fallen to between 5,000 and 6,000, having been at a high of 68,000 two months ago. All legal limits on social contact are due to be lifted on June 21. Shops, hairdressers, gyms and outdoor hospitality could reopen as early as April 12. The scheduled changes rest on four criteria: vaccine targets being met; evidence that vaccination is reducing deaths and hospital admissions; lower infection rates; and no increased threat from new variants.

“What the British have done is set out a timeline and linked it to certain key indicators. A lot of the commentary here made a national sport out of dissing the Brits over the past five years, but the UK has linked its dates to its data,” says Creighton. “Here, we don’t have any clue what the targets are. Do we fall to a certain level? What is that level before we start to reopen? What would trigger future restrictions or lockdowns? Which type of businesses can look forward to reopening? We have absolutely no information on that. To say that businesses are operating in the dark is an understatement — they literally have no light at the end of the tunnel.”

Creighton is adamant that when the vulnerable — those over 65 (a group that accounts for more than 85pc of deaths from Covid) and those with underlining health conditions — are vaccinated, the country should reopen “in a safe and sensible manner”.

Vaccinations are a long way off the original target for the end of the month, with an estimated 850,000 doses set to have been administered by then, rather than the projected 1.7 million. Full vaccination of the vulnerable will take longer than expected. Despite this, Creighton feels restrictions should be eased, as she feels the current limits are not sustainable for business or the population at large.

“Leo’s [Varadkar] so-called controversial interview on the Claire Byrne Show [in which he said members of the National Public Health Emergency Team did not have to worry about losing their jobs and subsisting on the pandemic unemployment payment] was the most sense I’ve heard from any government minister all year,” she says, “but he faced the usual backlash and as a result the Government seemed to back off approaching this crisis like politicians should approach any public policy challenge, which is in a proportionate, reasoned and wide-ranging sense — looking at all the impacts, including economic, but also social implications.

“The Government,” she adds, “needs to step back a bit and have the courage of conviction and listen not just to Nphet, which has a very narrow remit, but also to other public health experts, and to those who work to safeguard employment and our economy.”

Independent TD Michael McNamara — a trenchant critic of the Government’s handling of the pandemic — says there is still no clear definition about who is at most risk from Covid. “How are we counting the vulnerable?” he asks. “We know that everybody isn’t equally vulnerable, but we’ve spent the last 12 months with an increasing amount of fearmongering about who’s vulnerable and who’s not. Does it include people who are obese?

“And we still haven’t been told what level our hospitals can operate at. We’re told that that is one of the factors that determine when restrictions can be eased, but there’s just no clarity.

“But what we do have clarity on is that we now have the highest debt per capita in Europe and we have had the highest rise in debt per capita in the EU over the last 12 months. As that debt increases, the ability of a future government, which might take a more proportionate view and be less prone to hysterical responses, will be limited in what it can spend.”

The Clare TD says he is dismayed by the lack of clarity for the tourist industry. He notes that Greece intends to open for tourism from the middle of May but says there appears to be no plan here.

“We have one of the highest reliances on tourism in the EU, and several other countries — including Greece — are trying to come up with methods to allow tourism to take place as safely as possible,” he says.

Jack Lambert, a consultant on infectious diseases, says that while the slow rollout of vaccines in Ireland and the EU is a source of frustration, the impact on the people who have already been vaccinated has been dramatic. “You can see that in terms of healthcare workers — very few of them are getting infected now,” says the associate professor at University College Dublin’s School of Medicine.

While Nphet has urged caution about significant easing until a critical mass of the population has been vaccinated, Lambert says society should reopen, making it as safe as possible. He argues that the narrow focus on Covid overlooks other diseases. Cancers, for example, are not being diagnosed because GP and hospitals have had to be so fixated on the pandemic, he says.

“There’s a certain level of risk that we have to live with,” he adds. “We see that in flu epidemics, there’s about two per 1,000 deaths — and it’s mostly in the elderly — and we have to accept that it’s a balancing act. We have to look at the fall-out — and the collateral damage.”

That balancing act is something that Edgar Morgenroth, economics professor at Dublin City University, also believes is important.

“Life is all about risk,” he says. “We don’t ban cars because people die from them. We have to weigh everything up, and that includes people’s livelihoods, as well as public health — once the most vulnerable have been vaccinated — and accept that there is a chance that a small proportion of healthy people may contract Covid and die from it.”

Antigen testing

Morgenroth says any reopening should be done under strict conditions and he would like to see antigen testing introduced to help detect asymptomatic cases, which would drive down Covid further. “We have to learn from the mistakes that have been made over the past 12 months. We know a lot more now and the vaccines certainly bring hope,” he says.

But public health doctor Gabriel Scally says it is important to remain cautious, despite many chomping at the bit for restrictions to ease. An advocate of zero-Covid — a strategy the Government and Nphet have dismissed as unworkable — he says we should be mindful of new strains of the virus, including the highly virulent P1 variant from Brazil, as well as the long-term impact of the disease on general health. “If you took your foot off the brake and let the virus roam freely, we’d be in for a great deal of trouble in terms of acute illness,” he says. “It’s called the ‘prevention paradox’ — you concentrate on people at high risk and you forget about the rest, and that’s a huge number of people.”

That is leaving aside the question of ‘long Covid’, he adds. “We do know there is a very high prevalence of long Covid — higher than we expected — and we won’t see the tail of it for some time.”

Expand Close Dr Gabriel Scally says the question of long Covid should be considered before easing any restrictions. Photo by Frank McGrath / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Dr Gabriel Scally says the question of long Covid should be considered before easing any restrictions. Photo by Frank McGrath

Quoting from data published by the UK’s Office for National Statistics, he says: “Of people between 25 and 50, over 25pc of those who get infected will have long Covid — and they’re using the definition of still having symptoms after five weeks. And that’s a lot.”

Despite such concerns, Scally says he understands how difficult it is for society to tolerate restrictions for a long period and he hopes that, come the summer — and with a greater proportion of people vaccinated here — there will be a greater emphasis on what can be safely done outdoors, including hospitality.

It’s estimated that Covid transmission is reduced 20-fold outside compared with indoors. “We should be giving as much support to that as possible — even putting up outdoor marquees. It’s all about air ventilation. And if we have to do things in doors, we should be putting a lot of effort into air purification,” he says.

“It’s all about being very careful with any reopening,” Scally adds. “I know it’s hard for people to hear, but we need to do it slowly and very cautiously. It’s very easy to rush in and then pay the price.”