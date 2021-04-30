Over one million people to avail of ‘vaccine bonus’ from May 10

The Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine is loaded into a syringe before being administered to a patient

People who have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last six months can avail of the ‘vaccine bonus’, Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said today.

This means that since November 1, the approximately 186,000 people who have contracted the virus can from May 10 visit vaccinated people, or those who have also contracted Covid in the last six months, indoors without masks or social distancing.

There can be no more than three households present.

As part of the vaccine bonus, immune or vaccinated people can also meet unvaccinated, or not immune people, indoors without masks or social distancing if they are not at risk of serious illness and provided that not more than three households are present.

Dr Holohan previously explained that people who recently tested positive for the virus would have immunity to it for a period of six months.

These vaccine bonuses, as well as applying to people who contracted the virus in the last six months, apply to people who have not yet been fully vaccinated.

For those who received the AstraZeneca vaccine, they can avail of the bonuses four weeks after the first dose.

For those who received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, they must wait two weeks after the first and only dose.

For those who got the Moderna jab, they must wait two weeks after the second dose and for the Pfizer vaccine, recipients must wait one week after the second dose to avail of the bonuses.

No Johnson and Johnson doses have yet been administered, as of Wednesday last, according to figures from the Department of Health.

This will mean that from May 10, more than one million people will be able to meet others indoors if they have been vaccinated or are immune to the virus.

“We are, for the purpose of this, also regarding a person who has had a laboratory confirmed, a PCR test that shows that they’ve had this disease, in the last six months, that these same benefits apply to those individuals, whether they’re vaccinated or not,” Dr Holohan said today.

Despite having given the green light to Government for the major easing of restrictions from next month, the CMO urged caution and said that the easing of restrictions for June may be reviewed if the epidemiological situation worsens.

He said that Nphet has laid out the easing of restrictions for May and the sectors that it hopes to open up in June.

“If there needs to be advice given which is to suggest that we’re not in a position to move on, we will do that,” he said.

“There is uncertainty in this. It’s in our collective hands and our individual hands,” he added.