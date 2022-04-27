Over half of sexual assault victims last year were under 18 years

New data has revealed that over half of sexual assault victims recorded by gardaí last year were aged under 18 years.

The Central Statistics Office (CSO) has published the latest statistics on victims and suspected offenders of serious crimes recorded by An Garda Síochána across the last two years.

According to the analysis, four out of every five (82pc) cases of reported sexual violence incidents in 2021 involved a female victim, and more than half (56pc) of victims were aged under 18 years when the offence took place.

The report found that the “vast majority” (98pc) of suspected offenders of detected sexual violence reported in 2020 were male and one in six were under 18 years when the incident took place.

In one in seven (15pc) cases of detected sexual violence in 2020, both the victim and suspected offender were under 18 years.

In terms of murders, males accounted for seven out of 10 (69pc) victims of reported homicides last year.

The data also shows that nearly half (49pc) of all murder victims were aged 45 years or more.

While, 10pc were under 18 and nearly a quarter (23pc) were aged between 18 and 29 years.

Over half (56pc) of victims of reported physical assault and related offences were male in 2021.

CSO Statistician Jim Dalton said: “The proportion of victims of reported physical assault and related offences who were female was 44pc in 2021, down slightly from 2020 (45pc).

"However, these were higher than the 41pc recorded in both 2019 and 2018. This may be attributable to the relatively larger decline in the number of male assault victims in 2020 and 2021 linked to the varying levels of Covid-19 restrictions in place at the time.”