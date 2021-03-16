Over a third of drivers killed on Irish roads test positive for alcohol

Over a third of driver fatalities in Ireland had a positive toxicology for alcohol, research by the Road Safety Authority (RSA) has shown.

Almost two-thirds of alcohol-related road fatalities took place between Saturday and Monday, while young men significantly overrepresented the numbers in road-user fatalities with a positive toxicology for alcohol.

The findings are being shared ahead of St Patrick’s Day tomorrow as the RSA and An Garda Síochána appeal to all road users not to drink and drive.

Seven people have been killed and 46 seriously injured between the dates of March 16 and 18 in the period 2016-2020.

The RSA also revealed 8,159 drivers were arrested for driving while intoxicated in 2020.

The study reveals that, of the 600 road-user fatalities with a toxicology result available, 36.5pc had a positive toxicology for alcohol.

Speaking ahead of the Bank Holiday, Minister of State at the Department of Transport Hildegarde Naughton expressed concerns over the findings.

“We will all be celebrating St Patrick’s Day at home again this year. If you are drinking alcohol be aware that you may be unknowingly consuming larger measures than if you were being served in a bar or restaurant.

“This will increase the amount of time it will take to eliminate alcohol from your body, and you could still be over the limit and unsafe to drive the morning after. Drink-driving is drink-driving, no matter what time of the day or day of the week,” she said.

RSA chief executive Sam Waide said: “While attitudes to drink-driving have changed greatly over the past decade and the vast majority of drivers do not drink and drive, this research demonstrates that there are still those who persist in this dangerous behaviour.

“Of the drivers and motorcycle drivers killed who had a positive toxicology for alcohol, 92pc were male and 82pc were under 45 years of age.”

Mr Waide said nearly 70pc had blood alcohol concentrations that were greater than 150mg/ml, over three times the limit for drivers.

“My message to anyone who gets behind the wheel of a car after drinking alcohol is to realise that your decision could lead to very serious consequences.

“You could lose your licence, something that may be vital for your work, but far worse is the possibility of injuring or killing someone else on the road.

“This St Patrick’s Day, while we will all be celebrating very differently, the dangers posed from drink-driving will still be there, so our message is, as always, never ever drink and drive.”

Assistant Commissioner Paula Hilman, of the Garda Roads Policing unit, said: “If you drive after consuming alcohol or drugs, your driving will be impaired, your reaction times are slower, and you will put yourself and other road users at increased risk of injury.

“Since the beginning of Covid, gardaí on the frontline have been supporting communities and keeping people safe. Gardaí will be working on St Patrick’s Day, with checkpoints nationwide, engaging with people, ensuring that travel restrictions are adhered to.”

Ms Hilman said gardaí would be targeting drivers under the influence of drink and drugs throughout the Bank Holiday and they will be focusing on “lifesaver offences such as non-wearing of seatbelts, use of mobile phones while driving, and speeding offences”.

The Commissioner warned that anyone who is detected driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs is at risk of disqualification from driving.

“In 2020 our members arrested 8,159 drivers for driving while intoxicated, while in the first two months of 2021, 1,112 drivers were arrested for driving while intoxicated.

“The message from An Garda Síochána this St Patrick’s Day is clear – stay at home, comply with the current travel restrictions, protect yourself and other road users, don’t engage in dangerous behaviour on our roads, and never drive under the influence of an intoxicant,” she added.

To date in 2021, a total of 20 people have died on Irish roads, 17 fewer than the same period in 2020.

