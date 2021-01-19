Over 94,000 vaccines administered as head of HSE says he was ‘disappointed’ to hear of hospitals vaccinating relatives of staff

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has confirmed that as of Sunday, 94,000 people or 1.9pc of our population, had received their first dose of a vaccine.

More than 71,000 frontline healthcare workers and 23,000 residents and staff at nursing homes had received a vaccine, as of the end of last weekend.

The HSE and the Department of Health say they expect all residents and staff of nursing homes to have received their first vaccine by the end of this week.

It comes as HSE CEO Paul Reid said stories like family members of hospital staff receiving leftover vaccines “does none of us, or the vaccination programme any good”.

Read More

Speaking with Claire Byrne on RTÉ Radio One, Mr Reid said the vaccination programme was on target to have 140,000 people vaccinated by next week.

“What has happened this week [family members receiving vaccines] should not have happened and I am disappointed they have happened. They are a small number of cases, though”.

Mr Reid pointed out that everybody is working at pace and said it “would be a shame” to waste the leftover doses but that everyone needs to make sure they have a standby list of ”the right workforce” for when this occurs again.

He said the flow of vaccines to healthcare workers has “stalled” this week due to the pivot towards prioritising residents of nursing homes.

Mr Reid said claims that the south and southwest hospital groups were getting more of the vaccine are not factually correct.

“You will see a mix and a variance each week between allocations and some hospitals receiving more than the previous week”.

Read More

The HSE boss said public and private health care workers are not differentiated within the scheduling plan for vaccination, and this is why some staff at the Beacon Hospital received a vaccine before some healthcare workers in public hospitals.

Mr Reid said the vaccination programme has gone largely to plan and that the plan has always been there in terms of sequencing and prioritisation of healthcare workers.

“I don’t think anybody needed further guidelines in terms of being clear about what workforce should be done, what was the priority within that workforce. It was made very clear within the sequencing document from the very start”.

Mr Reid said a further document was issued on January 12 with “clearer principles” on how the schedule should operate.

The HSE CEO said everyone needs to learn from the instances “that should not have happened” to ensure they don’t happen again.

Meanwhile, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said she thinks trust in the vaccine rollout has been damaged due to family members receiving vaccines but added: “Nobody would be happy to hear that any vaccine has been wasted - that’s the last thing we want to see”.

Deputy McDonald, though, said the idea that any spare vaccines are left to the “judgement of an individual, and in some cases they went to family members, isn’t acceptable”.

“It’s astonishing that the clearest advice wasn’t available to everybody given that this is such a scarce and precious resource at this point,” Ms McDonald said.

Earlier today, Denis McAuley, Chairman of the GP committee of the IMO said once GPs are given large quantities of the vaccine they will be able to administer them quickly.

Dr McAuley pointed out that GPs administered over one million flu vaccines in six weeks before Christmas and hopes once supplies of various vaccines are available that the same will occur for Covid-19 doses.

“It starts yesterday. As soon as we have Oxford-Astrazeneca approved by the European Medicines Agency. It is a vaccine that is easily stored and we’re hoping there will be a need for very limited supervision of the vaccine once it’s delivered,” he told Morning Ireland.

Dr McAuley said that if you are over 70 and don’t have any underlying conditions, you should still hope for a vaccine before Easter.

“If you give general practitioners the supply, then we will deliver. It will be age-related stratification initially for people whether they have a condition or not. Remember, in six weeks we gave one million people the flu vaccination before Christmas. The only reason it took six weeks was because the actual supply was stuttering so if we get the vaccine, we will give it, and in an effective and ethical way”.

Read More

Online Editors