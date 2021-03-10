Over 70s to get first Covid jab in next six weeks

People aged over 70 who have not yet been vaccinated will get their first dose in the next six weeks amid harsh criticism of the Government’s vaccine rollout.

Around 800 people aged over 85 who did not receive their first dose last week will instead receive it this week in GP surgeries across the country, according to a Government spokesperson.

"People aged over 70 should have their first dose within the next six weeks or so. The vaccine is already providing protection to over 400,000 of the most vulnerable, with at least one dose delivered to 100,000 long term residential care staff, 175,000 public and private healthcare workers, and 98,000 in the over 70 cohort." said Liz Canavan, spokesperson for the Department of the Taoiseach.

She said that the vaccine rollout is “highly efficient” and 95pc of doses are administered within seven days of their arrival into the country.

Read More

According to Ms Canavan, 400,000 of the “most vulnerable” have received at least one dose, while 100,000 residential care staff, 175,000 public and private healthcare workers have also received their first dose.

This week people aged 60 to 69 who are at high risk from Covid-19 infection, which is estimated to be around 150,000 people, will begin to be vaccinated.

Over 525,000 vaccine doses have been delivered in total so far in the vaccine rollout programme, which has been harshly criticised as being too slow, with the Government blaming AstraZeneca for changing its delivery schedules at short notice.

“We are in what is probably the most challenging logistical phase of the programme, delivering mRNA vaccine in different volumes, the length and breath of the country,” said Ms Canavan.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin confirmed this morning that Ireland has secured an additional 46,500 doses of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccines before the end of March.

This will be Ireland’s share of an additional 4m doses of the vaccine which will be rolled out by the EU to tackle “coronavirus hotspots”.

Meanwhile, a decision is due from the European Medicines Agency on the singe-jab Johnson and Johnson vaccine, which has been dubbed as a “game changer” by the Taoiseach.

Ireland sought unsuccessfully to obtain additional vaccine doses from Germany, France and the UK, according to a Government spokesperson.

The Government was in “discussions” with other European Union countries and pharmaceutical companies to obtain extra vaccines, however, there were no spare doses.

“We were looking at redistribution of spare supplies within the EU but they don't exist because every state needs their supplies,” the spokesperson said.

“The British Prime Minister made it clear that they need their supplies.”

The vaccination rollout was not discussed at yesterday’s Cabinet meeting and Fine Gael and Green Party members retain confidence in the Health Minister in regards to the vaccine rollout, despite having concerns in the supplies of vaccines.

Read More





Online Editors