Over 65s not getting enough Vitamin D - Department of Health warns

People aged 65 and older are being advised to take a vitamin D supplement to ensure they get essential support needed for bone and muscle health.

However, an expert group report said there is limited research on whether vitamin D helps ward off Covid-19 and concluded that there is no evidence to support taking supplements to specifically prevent or treat the effects of virus.

The new recommendation was made by the Department of Health today following advice from the Scientific Committee of the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI).

It examined the vitamin D status of older people and found they are not getting enough vitamin D from their diet or the effect of sunlight on their skin.

In a statement the Department said the recommendation is that adults aged 65 and older take a vitamin D supplement of 15 micrograms (15μg) every day.

This vitamin D supplement can be taken in three ways: as a multi-vitamin supplement that contains 15 microgram (15μg) of vitamin D; as a calcium and vitamin D supplement that contains 15 microgram (15μg) of vitamin D or as a vitamin D only supplement that contains 15 microgram (15μg) of vitamin D.

People who are currently taking a vitamin D supplement that has been prescribed by a doctor or a nurse and that contains more than 15 microgram (15μg) can continue to take the supplement prescribed.

The FSAI report also reviewed the available evidence in relation to vitamin D supplements being taken to prevent or treat COVID-19.

The FSAI Report acknowledged that there is limited research available and have concluded that there is no evidence to support taking vitamin D supplements to specifically prevent or treat COVID-19. They also reported the UK Scientific Advisory Committee on Nutrition conclusions that the evidence on vitamin D supplementation and acute respiratory tract infection risk was inconsistent and generally did not show a beneficial effect of vitamin D supplementation on infectious disease

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly TD said: “Vitamin D is essential for good bone and muscle health as we get older. In fact, there is a strong link between frailty and low vitamin D status in older adults. This link may actually lead to a cycle that sees people being frail due to low vitamin D status which then prevents them from being mobile and going outdoors and then in turn this further contributes to poor Vitamin D intake.

Minister of State for Public Health and Wellbeing, Frank Feighan TD added: “This guidance represents a significant step towards helping to ensure adequate vitamin D intake over the life-course. It builds on existing Department policy on vitamin D supplementation for children up to one year of age and our recently launched guidance on vitamin D supplementation for 1-4 year olds. We want to promote the development of strong bones from an early age and maintain good bone and muscle health in older people. The diets of older adults should also include regular intakes of natural sources of vitamin D, such as oily fish, eggs, meats and vitamin D-fortified foods.”

