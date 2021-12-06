Over 60pc of internet users saw online content they considered to be untrue

Over 60pc of internet users saw online content which they considered to be untrue or doubtful in 2021, according to a recent survey.

The Central Statistics Office (CSO) has published the first of three publications on the results of the Information and Communications Technology Household Survey which was carried out during the first six months of 2021.

The first publication covers internet security and privacy and protection of personal data.

Of those who had seen online content which they considered untrue or doubtful, nearly two-thirds checked its veracity by checking sources or information online or by taking part in discussions on the content.

Some 65pc of internet users aged 30 to 59 years refused use of their personal data for advertising purposes, compared with just 42pc of people aged 16 to 29 years.

Nearly six in every 10 internet users restricted access to their geographical location in 2021, while less than four in 10 internet users read privacy policy statements when providing personal information.

The results found that 74pc of internet users knew that cookies can be used to trace their online activity.

Four in 10 respondents take preventative action by changing the settings in their internet browser to prevent or limit cookies while nearly three in 10 use software to limit cookies.

Statistician Maureen Delamere said people are now exposed to a very large amount of information online and some of this information requires “further evaluation and investigation”.

"In 2021, we are online more than ever, working from home and relying on technology and digital services. Our everyday lives are becoming far more digital, and we are exposed to a very large amount of information, some of which is true, some of which is clearly untrue and some of which requires further evaluation and investigation.

“The main way people checked the truthfulness of online content was to check sources and information, with 93pc of such persons choosing this method of checking the content integrity. Respondents to the survey could choose more than one option to verify information seen online.

“Discussing the information offline with other persons or using sources not on the internet was carried out by 47pc of internet users, while some 15pc cited following or taking part in online discussion regarding the content,” she said.

Ms Delamere said for those who did not check the truthfulness of content they saw online, the most common reason was that they already knew the information content or source was unreliable.

“As our internet usage continues to increase, so too does the amount of personal information and data which is made available online.

“Websites that collect personal information require a privacy policy statement, but only 37pc of internet users read them before providing personal information online,” she said.

Ms Delamere added that just 6pc of internet users requested access to their personal data to either update it or delete it.

“Similarly, even though everyone has the right to access the digital personal data collected by websites or search engines administrators or providers, just 6pc of internet users requested access to their online personal data to update or delete it,” she said.