Over 59,000 Nitrous oxide canisters worth €1.9m seized in Dublin and Meath raids

Some of the nitrous oxide canisters seized by Revenue officers on Thursday in Dublin and Meath. Photo: Revenue.

Over 59,000 nitrous oxide canisters worth €1.9m have been seized by Revenue officers in Dublin and Meath.

The intelligence-led operation on Thursday across two counties saw the seizure of 59,135 canisters of the gas, which would retail for close to €2m.

While this product is legitimately used in the catering industry, Revenue said it has the powers to detain and seize psychoactive substances in instances where there are reasonable grounds for believing they were imported for illegitimate purposes.

The drug, also known as ‘Laughing Gas’ has become popular with recreational users in recent years in Ireland and abroad.

This seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the illicit trade in, and the importation of, psychoactive substances into Ireland.

Investigations are ongoing.

If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on the confidential free phone number 1800 295 295.