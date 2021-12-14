Over-50s can attend HSE walk-in centre for a booster shot if three months on from their second dose

People over 50 and other eligible groups more than three months after their second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine are entitled to attend a HSE walk-in centre today for a booster shot.

It follows the decision yesterday to reduce the gap from five to three months.

GPs and pharmacists are also allowed to give boosters to people who are more than three months on from their full vaccination.

However, pharmacists were still waiting for guidelines today.

There were no walk-in clinics open in Clare, Waterford, Sligo, Roscommon, Louth, Leitrim, Kilkenny and Kerry.

The HSE’s IT system is being updated to accommodate the new advice.

In its guidance the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) said Ireland is experiencing a high rate of infections and the emergence of the Omicron variant gives cause for concern.

It considered available evidence regarding the benefit of shortening the interval between primary course and booster vaccination and the benefit of a booster (fourth dose) for those immunocompromised.

It said while most of the safety experience with booster vaccination relates to use after an interval of five months, these data provide limited but reassuring information with respect to short-term reactogenicity when given after a three month interval.

The risks of rare reactions, such as myocarditis, after a shorter booster interval have yet to be fully characterised and will be closely monitored.

Data are limited on a fourth dose of a vaccine in those immunocompromised.

However, they are at a higher risk of severe outcomes of Covid-19 and also at increased risk of decreasing protection over time since vaccination, thus a booster dose at a shorter interval is recommended.

It said that in light of the Omicron variant, reducing the interval between the primary course and the booster dose should facilitate earlier protection.

A booster dose of vaccine should now be given after a minimum interval of three months in the order of priority as outlined in the Immunisation Guidelines for Ireland.

Those aged 16 years and older who may have a lower response to vaccines due to weakened immune systems should have three doses and then a booster after three months.