Alanna Quinn Idris (17) suffered horrific facial injuries in the attack on the Ballyfermot Road in Dublin.

A GoFundMe page which has been setup for a female Dublin teenager and her m

ale friend who were viciously assaulted last week has raised over €43,000 in the last two days.

Alanna Quinn Idris (17) and her friend were attacked outside the Civic Centre on the Ballyfermot Road in Dublin at roughly 9.30pm, last Thursday night, December 30.

She suffered horrific facial injuries including broken bones in her cheek and eye socket, and broken teeth, but the worst injury was to her right eye which was ruptured in the attack.

Her male friend suffered stab wounds as he tried to fend off the aggressors and help her.

After surgery Alanna was told there was just a 10pc chance she would see with her right eye again, but now there are fears her eye could have become infected.

In recent days, Katie Smyth started the online fundraiser which she has called ‘Rally around Alanna and hero friend’.

In a message posted on the page, Ms Smyth wrote: “Alanna’s mam Jaime has asked that all donations be split equally with Alanna’s friend who was also injured alongside her. Such a kind gesture!”

“Alanna and a friend were brutally attacked in Ballyfermot on Dec 30th. She has life-changing injuries and needs a lot of medical attention and time to recover. Her friend was also stabbed while stepping in to defend her and needed medical attention.

“Let’s show their families that Ballyfermot, Dublin and even Ireland as a whole is better than this, and we’re here to support their recovery.

“Funds will be handled by Alanna’s Mam, Jamie directly and as her family and the boy needs them,” she added.

Speaking to the Irish Independent this week, Alanna’s mother Jamie Quinn said her daughter was trying to be as strong as she could in hospital, and is coming to terms with the possibility of losing the use of one of her eyes.

“But it now looks like the eye is infected, and she managed to get a peek at it when the doctors removed the dressing, and she didn’t take it well. She’s quite low. She slept all day and she hasn’t answered the phone or texts,” said Jamie.

“She hasn’t eaten in days either, just a bit of soup.”

Ms Quinn said that Alanna has been tormented in recent years by a group of young males who hang around the area.

“She comes across as strong because she stands up for herself, but she’s actually quite soft. But she has been tormented by these guys.

“She won’t use the word bullying because she doesn’t want to be seen as being a victim of bullying,” Ms Quinn explained. “It’s more that she’s tormented by name-calling and having things thrown at her. She’s been put in a headlock and dragged to the ground as well.”

Initial reports are that Alanna had been on a bus with her friend on the way back from Liffey Valley and was teased by someone on the journey.

They got off the bus in Ballyfermot and the person who was engaging with her did too, and then a group of males arrived and attacked her and her friend using a hurley, a saddle post from an electric scooter, and a knife.

Her friend was injured defending her, and a passer-by helped to stop the attack.