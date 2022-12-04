Over 3,000 inactive taxi licenses as industry struggles to recruit new drivers

The National Transport Authority (NTA) has said over 3,000 taxi licenses are currently inactive across the country as it tries to encourage drivers to return to the industry.

Chief executive officer Anne Graham said there are currently 19,145 active taxi vehicles across the country and 25,327 active drivers.

Speaking on RTÉ’s This Week radio programme, Ms Graham said the NTA has issued around 900 new licenses in the last year, which she said shows that people are returning to the industry.

"A large percentage of them would be active, we would have done some surveys back in July and August, and a large proportion of them are now returning. We have just over 3,000 inactive licenses that haven’t yet returned to the industry,” she said.

“What we’ve seen is yes, demand for travel has increased but the numbers returning to the industry is still about 10pc less than pre-Covid. What we’re trying to do is encourage as many of the inactive licenses to try and retain as many of them into the industry as possible.”

The chief executive of NXT Taxis Vincent Kearns said the industry is not attracting enough young drivers. Mr Kearns said there are now 30pc less vehicles on the road compared to pre-Covid times.

“For that to happen, there needs to be easy access to the profession, in other words that when a driver applies to become a taxi driver that he can apply, do the test, be vetted and have his license within one or two months,” he told the same programme.

“Currently, it could take anything up to eight or 10 months. When people are switching jobs, they won’t wait around eight or 10 months waiting on a license.”