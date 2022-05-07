Over 30 years with RTÉ, Bláthnaid Ní Chofaigh has gone from roving reporter to speaking out on the role of women

Long before becoming a household name, a bashful 12-year-old Bláthnaid Ní Chofaigh appeared on RTÉ in a Christmastime report, replying shyly to questions about Santa Claus.

It was her first taste of the medium that was to become a lifelong career.

Decades later, she had become one of the nation’s best known and, arguably, most outspoken and even controversial TV presenters, in 2018 writing that women “cannot and will not be undermined, humiliated and sexualised because of our gender”.

“We have to be able to speak in a safe space and ask for change in behaviour without losing potential positions of employment,” she wrote.

“My professional experience is that if you complain you will suffer unless we change the structure of power.”

She had almost ended up in London, having had a taste of it the summer of her Leaving Cert in the late 1980s, when she found herself working in the stock room of River Island and enjoying the multiculturalism of that city.

But her father told her to come home and a subsequent encounter with a newspaper advertisement for a job as a reporter/presenter for an Irish language programme at RTÉ saw her type up her CV and send it off.

The job was for a slot as a roving reporter on Scaoil amach an Bobailín – a lively Irish language television programme featuring comedy sketches, rock music and social and political debate, presented by Seán Bán Breathnach and Cynthia Ní Mhurchú.

The series was first broadcast on October 7, 1990, and ran until 1992.

Bláthnaid later recalled how she had nailed her screen test by imitating the voice and mannerisms of Olivia O’Leary – but her fluent Irish from her native Ráth Chairn, Co Meath brought her a long way.

Both sets of grandparents had originally hailed from Connemara but took part in De Valera’s great social experiment of establishing a Gaeltacht colony in Meath in the 1930s.

Bláthnaid was born in Ontario, Canada, in 1970 as her parents Nan and Seán had moved there to allow Seán to study a postgraduate degree in chemical engineering.

They returned to Ireland when she was a small child, because they missed family, and Seán went on to be a senior civil servant in the Department of the Environment while Nan gave lodgings to students who came to Ráth Chairn to learn Irish. They had four other children – Siobhán, Marie, Bríd and Ciarán.

But with no secondary school in the Meath gaeltacht, Bláthnaid boarded with a family in Dublin while she attended the illustrious gaelscoil Coláiste Íosagáin in Booterstown.

From her early start on Irish language programming, she went on to the teen show Jo Maxi, which then morphed into Echo Island, and she cut her teeth as a presenter alongside the likes of Dara Ó Briain, Derek Mooney, Mary Kingston and Carrie Crowley.

She and Mooney hit it off as co-presenters, with Mooney telling the Sunday Independent in 2017: “I know there is a touch of Marmite about both of us. There’s a touch of Marmite about everybody.

“That’s life. I just like Bláthnaid. She is fairly straightforward.”

He even went so far as to drive her to the hospital for the birth of her fourth baby.

She has been married to award-winning music producer Ciarán Byrne for almost 30 years, and once revealed that she made love “as Gaeilge”.

She spoke recently of having “fallen in love again” with her husband, having previously said that marriage was “no picnic”.

In 2018 she even allowed a blazing row between the couple to be filmed for a documentary, Lig Liom, in which she accused him of never trying to learn Irish.

The couple have four children together Síle (26), Peadar (22), Comhghal (20) and Darach (19). Peadar

Ó Cofaigh Byrne is considered one of Dublin football’s rising stars.

Bláthnaid’s most high-profile presenting gig came in 2004 when she was unveiled as the face of The Afternoon Show, RTÉ’s flagship daytime programme, alongside Sheana Keane. But controversy followed, with allegations of bullying and she quit the show in 2009 amid a media storm.

Ms Keane took an extended period of sick leave after the allegations. But she returned to the screen with Maura Derrane in September 2009.

Bláthnaid claimed the long-running saga surrounding the “bullying probe” and media speculation about her future in broadcasting had added to her serious health problems, having spent time in hospital the previous year with a twisted bowel.

She said then that it would be “ridiculous” to continue with The Afternoon Show and that she got “a terrible fright” when she was told that unless she scaled back she could lose her bowel and end up with a colostomy bag.

Her year-long absence from our screens was a “troubled” time for her, she later said, adding that she had been ill and her father had died.

An RTÉ staffer who remained on the payroll, her next career move was to become a judge in the All Ireland Talent Show, as well as continuing to present the station’s St Patrick’s Day coverage and taking on other roles.

In 2013 she vowed never to return to daytime TV because there was “too much responsibility”.

In 2017 she said she would have loved to have presented Dancing With the Stars but was not even given a screen test.

Unveiled as a Nationwide presenter alongside Anne Cassin in 2020, her return to a regular TV gig caused some eyebrows to be raised among her colleagues in Montrose.

She was among the stars who gathered for a retirement party at RTÉ which was found to have broken Covid restrictions.

This week, it emerged that she has filed a complaint under the Employment Equality Act against the state broadcaster, alleging discrimination by way of harassment during July 2019 and subsequent victimisation.