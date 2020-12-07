Over 28,000 close claims for Pandemic Unemployment Payment as lockdown ends

OVER 28,000 people have closed their claims for the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) in the last seven days as the lockdown ended.

They will get their final payment this week.

Of the 28,682 people who notified the Department of Social Protection that they are coming off the state benefit, 25,350 said they were returning to work. Almost two-thirds are women.

The impact of the lifting of restrictions should be seen in next week’s official figures on the numbers receiving the payment.

There has been a drop of less than 1pc in the numbers receiving the payment since last week.

There are now 348,300 people claiming it, down 3,168 in the last seven days.

Another 194,058 people are on the Live Register according to the latest figures for the end of last month.

The Department of Social Protection said in a statement that many more people are expected to return to work in the coming week.

The biggest portion closing their claims work in the wholesale and retail trade, followed by hairdressers and beauty salons, and accommodation and food services.

Dublin had the greatest number of people closing their claims, followed by Cork (3,265), Galway (1,458), Kildare (1,244) and Wexford (1,019).

Meanwhile, Christmas bonus payments worth €83m will be paid to 283,000 PUP claimants tomorrow.

The bonus is worth the same as a full weekly payment – so claimants will get a double payment.

Other social welfare recipients will get the bonus on the same day they receive their weekly payment.

Overall, the Christmas Bonus will be paid to over 1.6 million recipients with payments totalling €390m.

“Over 28,000 people closed their pandemic unemployment payment claims over the past seven days as we exited Level 5 of restrictions,” said Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys.

“It is reassuring to see businesses re-opening again in sectors that have been really badly hit by the pandemic: The likes of retail, accommodation, food services and beauty salons.

“Christmas is a really important time of year for these sectors and I want to commend businesses for their efforts in re-opening in a safe manner.”

She said over a half a billion euro has been paid out by the department in the form of the Christmas bonus and PUP arrears and encouraged people to spend locally.

“I want to re-assure workers that PUP remains open until March and any worker who returns to work only to find that their employer closes again in the New Year will be able to avail of the payment,” she said.

“I encourage all workers who have the opportunity to do so to return to work - just as we needed your support to supress the virus we now need it to re-open our economy.”

She said any employer who has difficulty re-hiring staff should contact the department.

Online Editors