Over 2,000 Dublin residents affected by power outage

A view of the ESB 220kV Electric power station in Finglas, Dublin. Stock image.

Over 2,000 residents in a south Dublin community are currently experiencing a power outage.

ESB Networks has reported a fault in Kimmage under its ‘PowerCheck’ service on its website.

The electricity company apologised for the inconvenience and said approximately 2,881 customers are currently affected by the outage.

In a statement online, it said: “We apologise for the loss of supply. We are currently working to repair a fault affecting your premises and will restore power as quickly as possible.”

The outage was reported at 5.30pm and the estimated restore time is 7.45pm.

A number of people experiencing electricity issues took to social media this evening.

One twitter user said: “There's an outage in Templeogue. Is this fault being addressed? When will the power be restored?”

Another said: “Power outage in Cypress Downs, Templeogue, Dublin.”

Another wrote: “I'm experiencing some technical difficulties at the moment, is there a power cut in templeogue.”

Meanwhile, another said: “The whole of Orwell is out. Parts of Manor Estate too.”

