Over 2,000 Dublin residents affected by power outage

Over 2,000 residents in a south Dublin community are currently experiencing a power outage.
ESB Networks has reported a fault in Kimmage under its ‘PowerCheck’ service on its website.
The electricity company apologised for the inconvenience and said approximately 2,881 customers are currently affected by the outage.
In a statement online, it said: “We apologise for the loss of supply. We are currently working to repair a fault affecting your premises and will restore power as quickly as possible.”
The outage was reported at 5.30pm and the estimated restore time is 7.45pm.
A number of people experiencing electricity issues took to social media this evening.
One twitter user said: “There's an outage in Templeogue. Is this fault being addressed? When will the power be restored?”
Another said: “Power outage in Cypress Downs, Templeogue, Dublin.”
Another wrote: “I'm experiencing some technical difficulties at the moment, is there a power cut in templeogue.”
Meanwhile, another said: “The whole of Orwell is out. Parts of Manor Estate too.”