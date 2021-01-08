Over 1,150 people hospitalised with Covid 19 as latest county breakdown of cases revealed

The number of people in hospital for coronavirus has reached another height since the beginning of the pandemic with 1,151 people now undergoing treatment.

It’s a third day in a row that the numbers have increased.

The figures from 8am this morning show a marked increase from yesterday afternoon when 1,043 COVID-19 patients were hospitalised, of which 96 were in intensive care unit (ICU).

According to this morning’s figures, the number of confirmed cases in ICU stands at 101.

However, a total of 104 people were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours, which was lower than yesterday's 109 admissions.

Meanwhile, 58 people have been discharged in the past 24 hours.

According to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC), the total number of Covid-19 cases in this country has now reached 127,657.

The positive rate over the last seven days has been nearly 23pc.

The HSE last night released figures showing a breakdown of how counties around the country have been affected over the past two weeks.

Between December 24 and 6 January, Monaghan had a 14-day incidence rate of 1,819.6 per 100,000 of the population, with 1,117 new cases over this period.

Louth meanwhile had an incidence rate over 14-days during the same period of 1,637.1 per 100,000 of the population, with 2,110 cases recorded over this time frame.

The statistics for Limerick meanwhile showed that its incidence rate per 100,000 population was 1,399.2, with 2,727 cases recorded over the two-week period.

In Cavan, there were 1,155.2 cases per 100,000 of the population over the 14-day period, with 880 new cases.

Meanwhile of the cases reported yesterday, 2,174 were in Dublin, 571 were in Cork, 382 were in Limerick, 342 were in Waterford, 315 were in Wexford and the remaining 2,737 cases are spread across all other counties.

