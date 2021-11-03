Cousins Sadhbh (aged 15) and Ultan (aged 13) from Co. Dublin pictured at Sutton Dingy Club. New technologies, climate and health at the centre of student projects for the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition 2022.

Over 1,000 students from across the country are preparing to take part in the 2022 BT Young Scientist and Technology exhibition.

The competition’s organisers have announced that 550 student projects – involving over 1,000 competitors - have been shortlisted for the prestigious contest.

In total, 219 schools from 29 counties will take part at the event which will once again be held virtually due to the ongoing pandemic.

Organisers have said that last year’s online showcase was a huge success, and it gave the competitors significant exposure as the competition was broadcasted in 77 countries worldwide.

This year new and adapted technologies featured in one fifth (110) of all project entries across the four competition categories of: social and behavioural science; technology; chemical, physical and mathematics science and ecological science.

According to the BTYSTE committee, the entries have demonstrated students’ continuing curiosity and imagination in new technologies and how they can assist mankind - with projects ranging from assisted living devices to apps that help people to live more sustainably.

Climate change and the environment were featured in over 150 projects, indicating how our young students have their finger on the pulse of one of the most critical issues dominating the planet today.

In a number of projects, students continued to ask questions and investigate the impact, causes and solutions to this global crisis.

Other areas with a strong focus in finalist projects this year include health, where students investigated the potential longer-term impacts of Covid-19, as well as the ways we look after our mental and physical health.

In total, over 140 projects examined either Covid-19 or other health-related issues.

Organiser have confirmed that visitors to the virtual exhibition will have the chance to learn about projects covering a range of topics from diversity, sports performance, agriculture and farming, road safety, to the impact of gaming on brain function.

Head of the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition Mari Cahalane said there were over 2,700 entries this year.

“The ideas are excellent, and the ambition is strong, a testament to the dedication and resilience of schools and students across Ireland.

“The BTYSTE is a hallmark of the school calendar year and alongside the projects, we will have an exciting line-up of events for everyone including teachers, schools, businesses and wider global and local communities to enjoy,” she said.

The BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition will be delivered across a virtual platform from January 12th – 14th 2022. The finalists will be interviewed by an eminent panel of over 90 judges.

Organiser have described the event as a national celebration of science and technology and one of the country’s best attended events every year.

They said it offers participants the chance to win one of the most coveted awards with a substantial prize fund and the BTYSTE perpetual trophy, as well as over 200 prizes for individuals, groups, and teachers.

Speaking ahead of the exhibition, Education Minister Norma Foley said the competition provides a real opportunity to our young people to engage in so many diverse aspects of science and technology.

“I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate all students that entered the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition 2022. I look forward to learning more about the findings and exciting creative solutions that have been uncovered in our students’ work.

“I am delighted to provide, for the first time, a special award for the best Education for Sustainable Development project at the BTYSTE exhibition,” she added.

More information on the exhibition is available at BTYSTE website and on the event’s social media channels.