Outstanding cost claims for children's hospital is €446m which could drive total cost to €1.9bn, committee hears

THE number of outstanding cost claims related to the National Children's Hospital stands at €446m - potentially driving the total cost of the project to €1.9bn, the Public Accounts Committee has heard.

The hospital, which has been beset by delays and cost overruns, is unlikely to open “any earlier than the second half of 2024”, the chief officer of the hospital development board David Gunning told TDs on Tuesday.

He said he expected the dispute over claims would last beyond the completion of the hospital. There have been an “inordinate” number of claims - 906 in total - submitted from the contractor up to the end of last month, Mr Gunning said.

He said the total value of these claims was €446m but stressed this was not a “liability” on the contract and said one of the main tasks of the National Paediatric Hospital Development Board was to defend “each and everyone of these claims”.

He said these claims were in addition to the €1.4bn cost of the hospital project that the Government has previously sanctioned. Fianna Fáil TD Paul McAuliffe suggested this would push the cost of the project to €1.9bn.

Mr Gunning said that only nine disputes have been resolved so far to the value of €2.9m including VAT. He declined to be drawn on the overall cost of the hospital project but said the “primary focus is on eliminating delay”.

Mr Gunning later told the Social Democrats co-leader Catherine Murphy that delays to the project were increasing costs, but that he could not provide a definitive update on the final bill.

In his opening statement, Mr Gunning said the target date for completion is 14 months later than set out in the contract and any elongation of the programme will lead to additional costs.

He said there are potential cost implications in relation to Covid-related delays and ongoing claims that have the potential to contribute to the overall costs.

Mr Gunning said any discussion on costs would prejudice enforcement and would very likely negatively impact or jeopardise the board’s current engagement with the contractor.

He said the biggest issue at the moment is trying to get a handle on construction inflation.

The committee heard that the hospital will be handed over to Children’s Health Ireland at the end of 2023, but that it’s “unlikely it would be any earlier than the second half of 2024” before the hospital opens.

Phelim Devine, project director for the hospital, said CHI will have to install equipment, clean the hospital, and 3,000 to 3,500 staff will have to be familiarised with the facility.

Earlier, Fiona Prendergast, director of health infrastructure at the Department of Health, told the committee that the distinctive shape of the building is now clear. “The fit out of certain internal areas has begun, with rooms and clinical areas now discernible,” she said.

She said that a thorough analysis of the project was sought by the Minister for Health in the summer of 2020 and remains “ongoing”.

“As this analysis relates to the best way forward on a project that is subject to a live contract, it is commercially sensitive and must remain confidential for an extended period,” she said

“Therefore, a definitive update on costs cannot be provided and it would be inappropriate and likely detrimental to the project to speculate on these.”

She said the project is facing challenges in the wider construction industry created by Brexit and the pandemic. Sinn Féin TD Matt Carthy said it was “crazy” that the maximum potential cost of the project could not be disclosed to the committee.

Ms Prendergast responded that it was very difficult to say what the maximum potential cost would be given the uncertainties. At no stage has the Department of Health ever considered a figure of €2bn for the total cost of the project, Ms Prendergast said.