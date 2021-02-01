Outraged paramedics ‘prepared to take industrial action’ as their Covid-19 vaccine roll-out stalls

Dublin Fire Brigade paramedics will decide tomorrow whether to ballot for industrial action because the roll-out of Covid vaccines for them stalled after just two days.

The paramedics say they are being kept in the dark by HSE chiefs about when they will be vaccinated and that workers on lower-risk tiers are being vaccinated before them.

“We are getting no answers and the message I’m getting from our members is that they are prepared to take industrial action. Fire brigade paramedics, who are at high risk in unregulated emergency settings, are outraged that the vaccinations stopped,” said Siptu’s convener for Dublin Fire Brigade (DFB), Shane McGill.

“The roll-out started three weeks ago and naturally the nursing homes and workers were first on the list, and paramedics were on Tier 1B as frontline essential workers,” said Mr McGill.

“The plan was to vaccinate Dublin Fire Brigade members over a three-week period, with three days in each week set aside. That would be nine days of vaccinations with 120 paramedics each day getting their shots.

“But after the second day we were told there was a shortage of vaccines and they were being diverted to nursing homes. That’s fair enough but, despite seeking clarity from Paul Reid of the HSE on January 20 and 27, we have heard nothing. We are being kept in the dark.”

There are 1,100 fire services personnel but only 240 have received their first vaccination. Up to 80 DFB paramedics are reported to be unable to work due to Covid or being a close contact of an infected person.

Dublin City Councillor Christy Burke is to put forward an emergency motion at tonight’s meeting urging the council to contact HSE chief Mr Reid to confirm a date this week for the vaccines for DFB. “There is huge anger and frustration. We asked Lord Mayor Hazel Chu to get involved and were told she was informed that the rollout of vaccines would happen last week, but nothing happened,” Mr Burke said.

“We’re not being heard,” said Mr McGill. “We still haven’t been told what’s happening. There is a meeting with council management at 10am tomorrow and it will be top of the agenda.

“Then there is a DFB branch meeting at noon tomorrow with all the shop stewards, where there is likely to be a call for a ballot for industrial action.

“We need to know who is responsible for the rollout of the vaccines? Who makes the decisions as to who gets it and when?”

The HSE has been contacted for comment.

