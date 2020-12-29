Outgoing president of the GRA claims there is a split within the organisation

THE outgoing president of the Garda Representative Association has claimed that its annual delegate conference should have not been held and indicated that there is a split within the organisation.

Jim Mulligan has warned the association may “spin out of control” after a split emerged.

Mr Mulligan claimed that the conference was “not wanted” by some members and delegates.

He said that the Association has spent €40,000 in members’ funds and “thousands of euro of Garda money” to arrange the event, “which so few people want”.

He said he has reported his concerns to the Minister for Justice and has met Garda Commissioner Drew Harris about the issue.

The conference had been postponed by Commissioner Harris several times this year.

One of the reasons for it taking place, according to Mr Mulligan, was to remove General Secretary Pat Ennis from his role.

Mr Mulligan said Mr Ennis, has been working towards “implementing governance and financial oversight reforms” and has been exposed to “negative campaigning”.

Mr Mulligan said that Mr Ennis is the “Ronaldo of Garda industrial relations yet we are now taking him off the pitch”.

He also alleged that unauthorised lobbying of politicians and government departments took place and urged politicians who were lobbied to “hold their hand up”.

“Another sorry chapter in the history of the GRA has been written over the past year,” Mr Mulligan said in his speech.

Meanwhile, Frank Thornton was elected the new President of GRA at today's conference and in his speech, he expressed concern for younger gardaí.

He said that a third of frontline gardaí have been recruited in the past six years and are "still relatively inexperienced" as well gardaí working who have not completed their training.

“We are seeing increasing violence against gardai and all-time high levels of weapons seizures. More experienced gardai can sometimes identify threats that perhaps, younger members may not see making them vulnerable to serious injury," he said.

The conference also hosted a video in tribute of Detective Garda Colm Horkan who was shot dead in the line of duty last June in Co Roscommon.

Speaking after the video was played, Garda Horkan’s brother Dermot thanked the GRA on behalf of his family and acknowledged their support over the past six months, which, he said, “haven’t been easy” with Christmas being particularly difficult for the heartbroken family.

Separately, there is a “bone of contention” within An Garda Síochána over the payments of loss allowances for members who had their rosters changed due to the pandemic, the Conference heard.

The conference also heard that frontline gardaí have generated “good PR” for their role on the frontline during the pandemic.

An emergency motion from the Cavan/Monaghan division calling on garda management and the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform (DPERS) to fulfil its commitments in relation to the payments of loss allowances was passed at the conference.

Officer Julie-Anne Byrne, based in Rathfarnham, said that it has been the “biggest bone of contention” in her division.

She said that gardaí were told in March that they would be paid and then at the end of every month and then at every three months.

“It is the biggest bone of contention. The lads were asked to put their shoulder to the wheel back in March, which they did and did it very well. It’s been a huge positive PR that’s come out of this,” she said.

“This has been kicked down the road for a much longer time than it should have been.

“Personally, I think it’s a disgrace, the commitment should be honoured by the management and by DPERS,” she added.

Officer John Parker from the Cork North division also urged progress on the issue.

“It is a line in the sand that's been drawn, that a promise that's made at the outset of something where everybody including those who have underlying conditions, are still at work and keeping this job on the go,” he said.

He also echoed Garda Byrne’s statements that gardaí have been getting “good PR” for their roles throughout the pandemic.

“These are the people that you see out in the communities, with the elderly, these are the people who are getting all the good PR for the job. These are the people that are working at peak periods.”

The motion was passed by 112 votes in favour and zero against.

Online Editors