It may be the end of the infamous €9 substantial meal with Minister Eamon Ryan saying decisions on reopening hospitality will be based on outdoors or indoors and not “if you’re having chicken nuggets”.

Green Party leader Ryan also confirmed that outdoor hospitality will resume at the same time as the ban on inter county travel is lifted in June.

This may mean that ‘wet’ pubs will reopen at the same time as gastropubs and restaurants in June for outdoor service.

“I think it will start outdoors because it’ll be much safer and I don't think that it’ll be divided between food or not, outdoors versus indoors will be the main difference,” he said today.

Last summer, revellers had to spend at least €9 on a “substantial” meal in a restaurant.

This meant that ‘wet’ pubs only reopened for two weeks outside of Dublin last year.

When asked by Independent.ie if this means the end of the €9 substantial meal, Minister Ryan said: “I think less likely, I think we've learned outdoors is safer so that will be the defining [factor], not whether or not you're having chicken nuggets on top of it.”

“We don't want all those systems where you have to, people get a certain meal, it was a false division,” he said.

Last night, the Fianna Fáil parliamentary party heard that there should be “no differentiation” between ‘wet’ pubs and restaurants.

The Fine Gael parliamentary party has also heard calls of a similar nature.

However, Minister Ryan said that indoor hospitality will reopen later in the summer.

“I would expect more the middle of the summer for those arrangements to be coming back.”

He also said today that the aviation sector will reopen this summer and that people will be able to travel as vaccinations increase.

“I met the aviation industry last week, and said we don't want to do false promises and give false sense of dates

“With the vaccinations increasing, that will increase the ability of people to travel and come in. it's not weeks away but its not much more than a few months away in my mind in terms of us getting kind of aviation back

“We still have to be careful,” he added.

Minister Ryan was speaking in Inchicore as he and Junior Minister Joe O’Brien launched a three-year pilot initiative for the provision of high quality up-cycled bicycles and e-bikes for marginalised and disadvantaged communities.