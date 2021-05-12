Outdoor summer: ‘Weather roof’ and ‘traffic curfew’ proposals amid calls for street dining ‘hubs’

THE Government has been urged to help local authorities fund outdoor dining 'hubs' to ensure restaurants, cafes and gastro-pubs are prepared for any delay in sanctioning indoor dining over the summer due to Covid-19.

The plea came as the Government and local councils were warned that catering operations must have an expanded outdoor capacity if indoor dining controls persist throughout the summer.

A €4,000 grant per restaurant or gastro-pub has already been offered by the Government to support "an outdoor summer."

However, restaurant and gastro-pub owners said special dining 'hubs' and the continental atmosphere they generate in cities and towns hold the key to successful summer trading given ongoing pandemic controls.

Cork is examining erecting a special 'weather roof' over a city centre street, Waterford is campaigning for a designed outdoor dining hub in a pedestrianised zone and several towns are considering closing streets from 5pm to facilitate on-street eating.

While some councils have provided grants to enable restaurant owners to expand their outdoor catering capacity, business owners want a coordinated national approach from the Government so that every city and town can offer street dining 'hubs' for the peak 'staycation' boom this summer.

Cork City Council director of services, David Joyce, said the development of on-street dining on Princes Street in Cork city centre last summer was a runaway triumph - with the council amongst the first to provide grants to help restaurants, cafes and gastro-pubs to have an outdoor offering.

Princes Street - which boasts a concentration of restaurants and pubs - generated national headlines as it was remodelled to resemble a French or Italian tourist area.

Local restaurants saw business soar - and bookings for outdoor tables were at a premium since the partial pedestrianisation on June 29.

“It was a rip-roaring success and generated a lot of praise," Mr Joyce said.

Cork City Council also encouraged outdoor dining initiatives in other parts of the city centre.

This summer, the council admitted that catering for outdoor tourist dining needs will be a critical component of properly exploiting the home tourism drive.

Retail Excellence Ireland said it underlined just what could be achieved with a little hard-work, imagination and support funding.

“It is a great example of a collaborative effort to respond to a challenging time. Princes Street in Cork showed what could be done - and how the entire city centre experience could benefit as a result."

Funding for similar initiatives is now being sought for Dublin, Limerick, Waterford, Galway and Kilkenny.

Dublin's Temple Bar area has been hailed as ideal for such an outdoor dining hub.

Cork is now examining a proposal to erect a special 'weather roof' or sail-type structure over the entire length of Princes Street to provide an even more effective rain guard - and expand outdoor table capacity.

In Waterford, a number of eatery owners want a designated area for outdoor dining which all adjacent businesses can use.

Granary Cafe operator, Peter Fowler, said Waterford is ideally suited to the measure with pedestrianised areas, open plazas and a rich Viking era history.

“I believe that every city and small town really should be concentrating on hubs around the city, totally and utterly administered by the council," he said.

"They will be there when the pandemic is over.”

In one area of Waterford city centre alone, there are nine food businesses in operation - all of whom could use a designated outdoor dining area to offset the fall-out from the ongoing inability to offer indoor dining because of the pandemic.

In the north Cork town of Fermoy, a street was closed for once-off festival dining with an artificial grass mat installed over the road to enhance the 'eco-feel' of the outdoor experience.

However, locals now believe the pedestrianisation could be used to offer an outdoor dining experience on a regular weekend basis to bring valuable income into the town.

Other towns are examining proposals to follow suit with pedestrianised streets to facilitate street dining.