Our solemn vigil on the third anniversary of Lyra’s death was marred by republican bands

Nichola McKee Corner

Family and friends of Lyra McKee join the NUJ rally at Guildhall in Derry. Credit: Kevin Scott / Belfast Telegraph Expand
Lyra McKee. Credit: Jess Lowe Expand

Family and friends of Lyra McKee join the NUJ rally at Guildhall in Derry. Credit: Kevin Scott / Belfast Telegraph

The panicked phone call that began, “Lyra’s been hit in the head… the police have taken her to the hospital…” late on April 18, 2019, threw my family into a nightmarish reality from which we cannot awake.

Three years have passed since the murder of our youngest sister, Lyra McKee, yet the excruciating pain of our great loss remains the same.

