Our Place in Space: Artist Oliver Jeffers launches latest creative project

As a child growing up in Belfast, Oliver Jeffers was fascinated with the solar system and the night sky. Amanda Ferguson caught up with the internationally renowned artist

Work of art: Oliver Jeffers ahead of the launch of his latest project, Our Place in Space. Credit: Lorcan Doherty
Oliver Jeffers with astrophysicist Professor Stephen Smartt. Credit: Lorcan Doherty
Shoot for the moon: Stephen Smartt and artist Oliver Jeffers. Credit: Lorcan Doherty
Oliver with his debut children's book How to Catch a Star. Credit: John Murphy Aurora PA

Work of art: Oliver Jeffers ahead of the launch of his latest project, Our Place in Space. Credit: Lorcan Doherty

Work of art: Oliver Jeffers ahead of the launch of his latest project, Our Place in Space. Credit: Lorcan Doherty

Oliver Jeffers with astrophysicist Professor Stephen Smartt. Credit: Lorcan Doherty

Oliver Jeffers with astrophysicist Professor Stephen Smartt. Credit: Lorcan Doherty

Shoot for the moon: Stephen Smartt and artist Oliver Jeffers. Credit: Lorcan Doherty

Shoot for the moon: Stephen Smartt and artist Oliver Jeffers. Credit: Lorcan Doherty

Oliver with his debut children&rsquo;s book How to Catch a Star. Credit: John Murphy Aurora PA

Oliver with his debut children’s book How to Catch a Star. Credit: John Murphy Aurora PA

Work of art: Oliver Jeffers ahead of the launch of his latest project, Our Place in Space. Credit: Lorcan Doherty

Amanda Ferguson

Oliver Jeffers has enough good people around him to let him know if his latest wild idea can be realised in the real world.

Boundless energy and countless hours of work have been put in by the team bringing the eye-catching and thought-provoking Our Place in Space to fruition.

