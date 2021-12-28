‘Our hearts and family are broken’ – tributes paid to three friends killed in road tragedy

A Co Tyrone community has been left heartbroken after three friends aged in their twenties were killed in a two-vehicle horror crash.

Another man in his twenties, who was in the same car as the three victims, is in hospital with serious injuries.

The three victims were named locally as Nathan Corrigan, Peter Finnegan and Petey McNamee. A fourth man was rushed to hospital.

Mr Corrigan had poignantly posted on social media just three days before he died: “This year is almost gone. Not all our friends and family made it. Never take for granted the people you love. Be thankful for today, because in one moment your entire life could change.”

His cousin on Monday night said he would be “missed forever”.

Police said their car collided with a lorry in the Omagh Road area of Garvaghey, near Ballygawley, at around 1.50am. It is part of the notorious A5 road, which has claimed more than 40 lives in the last 15 years.

It is understood the four friends were returning home after enjoying a night out.

The Omagh Road was closed until 3pm as forensic officers examined both the car and the lorry. Mr Corrigan was from the Garvaghey area and a past pupil of St Ciaran’s College in Ballygawley.

Mr Finnegan was from the Clogher area while Mr McNamee was from the Sixmilecross area.

Through Clogher Eire Ogs GAA club, the family of Mr Finnegan thanked the local community for their prayers and thoughts following the “untimely and tragic death of their beloved son and brother”.

A death notice for Mr Corrigan said he is the beloved son of Damian and Kate, and loving brother of Callum.

Mr Corrigan’s cousin, Orlagh McAleer, said: “Our hearts and family are broken. Please look over your mum, dad and Callum and give them the strength to get through this.

“You will be forever missed and the memories I have will last forever. Rest in peace little cousin.”

Family and friends of Mr McNamee also posted their own tributes to him on social media.

Clogher Eire Ogs passed on their condolences to all of the families involved, as well as their prayers to the injured man and his relatives.

Clogher Valley RFC, where Mr Finnegan played rugby between 2012 and 2016, said they remember him as a polite and enthusiastic individual, and a great team player.

“As a club and a community, we are all in shock to hear of the tragic road accident that happened early this morning outside Ballygawley,” the club wrote.

“Our thoughts are with the Finnegan family at this time as they remember their precious son and brother, Peter.”

SDLP councillor Sharon McAleer, who knows the families of two of the victims, said the hearts of everyone in the community “are just broken”.

“Two of the families I would know the mummies personally, as would a lot of other people in the community because they are very much part of the community,” she stated.

“Everyone is just at a sense of loss at these three wee families losing their son and brother. Everybody is just devastated.”

Sinn Féin MP Orfhlaith Begley extended her sympathies to each of the families involved in the tragedy and paid tribute to the emergency services who attended the scene.

“The scale of this tragedy has stunned the entire community but everyone will rally around in support of all those affected in what will be difficult days ahead,” she stated.

UUP MLA Rosemary Barton passed on her thoughts and prayers, while the SDLP’s Daniel McCrossan added it was “deeply shocking and distressing to us all”.

Alliance councillor Stephen Donnelly said it was hard to process the death of a loved one around Christmas, with Sinn Fein councillor Stephen McCann also passing on his thoughts to the families.

The PSNI appealed for anyone who witnessed the accident or may have dash cam footage to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 240 27/12/21.