‘Our hearts and family are broken’ – tributes paid to three friends killed in road tragedy

Fourth man who was in the same car still in hospital after horror crash near Ballygawley

The scene of the accident on the Omagh Road area of Garvaghey, Co Tyrone. Credit: Kevin Scott / Belfast Telegraph Expand
Police at the scene of the accident on the Omagh Road area of Garvaghey, Co Tyrone. Credit: Dominic McGrath/PA Expand

Ralph Hewitt

A Co Tyrone community has been left heartbroken after three friends aged in their twenties were killed in a two-vehicle horror crash.

Another man in his twenties, who was in the same car as the three victims, is in hospital with serious injuries.

