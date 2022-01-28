Our front pages: How the Irish Independent covered the Bloody Sunday Massacre in 1972

Derry’s Bloody Sunday dominated the front pages of the Irish Independent on this week, 50 years ago.

Here, we present the front pages from the week that was.

Monday January 31st, 1972

On Monday January 31st, 1972, the headlines on the front-page of the of the Irish Independent read “13 civilians massacred as British fire on meeting”, “Derry’s Bloody Sunday” and “Priest tells of ‘point-blank’ shots at trapped boys”.

The paper led with a 2,200-word report by the renowned journalist Martin Brennan, who detailed the tragic events of the previous day.

“Horror and furry mounted throughout the country last night after 13 young men were shot dead by British paratroopers on Derry’s streets and 16 more lay injured with bullet wounds in a city hospital after 15,000 marchers had defied the Stormont parade ban,” Mr. Brennan wrote.

The front-page photograph showed a ‘youth’ according to the caption, with his hands raised over his head, being led away hurriedly by a paratrooper.

Another famous picture from the day of the massacre was that of Fr Edward Daly waving a white handkerchief as he led of group of people who were carrying the body of Jackie Duddy; a man who had been fatally wounded.

Tuesday February 1st, 1972

With tension growing in the days after Bloody Sunday, the Irish Independent reported on the growing unrest across the country.

On Tuesday February 1st, the paper's lead headline read “Massive protests in day of anger” as Anglo-Irish relations “sank to a new low” following the Derry killings.

The front-page image showed a scene of gardaí attempting to control a crowd who attacked the British Embassy in Dublin the previous evening. The picture shows gardaí shielding their eyes and the headline read “British Embassy attacked”.

Further down the page a story reports that a further 14 people, including police officers and British soldiers, had been injured in “bomb and shooting incidents” in Belfast.

Wednesday February 2nd

On Wednesday February 2nd, the 13 people who died on Bloody Sunday were laid to rest in Derry and the Irish Independent led with the headline “Mourning Derry buries the 13 today”.

The front-page image showed their coffins lined-up together in St. Mary’s Church and the caption read “The poignant scene in St. Mary’s Church last night, after the arrival of the remains of the thirteen men who were murdered by British troops in Derry last Sunday”.

Other front-page stories on that day detailed a “two-hour border battle” between the IRA and a British Army unit at Carlingford Lough and a report about army experts who searched the British embassy in Dublin for a bomb after a charge exploded at its front gate.

Thursday February 3rd

Meanwhile, on Thursday February 3rd the Irish Independent led with the story that the Irish State would pay for the cost of a blaze which destroyed the British Embassy in Dublin.

The newspaper reported that four hours of “petrol bombing” carried-out by members of a crowd, estimated 25,000 people, started the fire at the embassy.

The main picture on the front-page showed protestors holding a Tricolour as the embassy burned. The caption read “Demonstrators, waiving a Tricolour, are silhouetted against the flames from the British Embassy in Dublin, last night”.

Another front-page image shows mourners at the funeral services in Derry the previous day.