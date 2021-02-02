Organiser of hit viral garda video challenges public to create their own ‘Síochána shuffle’

After being challenged by the Swiss police to re-create the Jerusalema dance, gardaí are passing the baton to the Irish public to take on the dance dubbed the ‘Síochana shuffle’.

Tralee Garda Mary Gardiner organised the video that has today received mountains of praise across the country.

Ms Gardiner said her mission of putting a smile on people's faces during this trying time is accomplished, adding that she is “relieved” that the video has been published, so people don’t think she was dancing on the roof for no reason.

In the video, Ms Gardiner and her crew create an unconventional scene by busting some moves on the roof of a building.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio One’s Ray D’Arcy Show Ms Gardiner said she has “no idea” why the Swiss police challenged An Garda Síochana to do the dance.

“They (the Swiss police) put out on their Twitter that they challenge the Irish police, An Garda Síochana, to do the Jerusalema dance,” she said.

“I’m not sure why they challenged Ireland but we thought ‘sure we’ll go with it’.

“The whole purpose is to put a smile on the face, even listening to that song you can’t help but smile.”

Ms Gardiner said not only did the force want to recreate the original video, but also add some hints of Irish culture.

“There were guards in it from Thomastown, Sligo and the garda college - where you see the fabulous Irish dancer, who I believe was a former member of Riverdance.

"It was amazing, we wanted to show our own culture and our own heritage, and our own absolutely beautiful countryside.

"As you can see in the video there are some fabulous locations.

"We have a lovely country and it’s lovely the way it was shown off, I was so happy when I saw it and so relieved that it went up so people didn’t think ‘Mary Gardiner and the lads had lost their minds being up on the roof for no reason!’”

Not only did gardaí across the country partake in the video, but so did garda horses.

“Our mounted unit are in it and they are the most fabulous animals and to see them dancing in the video and joining in is fantastic,” she said.

Ms Gardiner said that it didn’t take her crew in Tralee, or as she called them her ‘victims’, to long learn the dance, and is calling on the Irish public to recreate the bop within their bubble.

“We are asking people to show us their dance moves and create their own videos in their living room, their kitchen or even in the attic but just make sure they stay in their bubble and tag us with #GardaJerusalema”

She added: “It’s great to hear the comments that it put a smile on the face because that's the point. That was the purpose of it, so mission accomplished.”

