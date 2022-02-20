An orange wind warning has been issued for several western counties as Storm Franklin is set to bring high winds, rain, localised flooding and sleet.

Met Éireann has issued an orange wind warning for Co Clare from noon until midnight tonight, while a separate orange wind warning comes into effect for counties Donegal, Leitrim and Sligo from 11pm until 7am tomorrow morning.

“Storm Franklin will cause gale force west to northwest winds with severe and damaging gusts. These winds combined with very high seas will lead to wave overtopping, which may result in coastal flooding,” the weather service said in a statement.

A status yellow rain warning for counties Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo remains in place until 6pm this evening.

Met Éireann said “persistent rain followed by heavy showers will lead to localised flooding in places”.

Meanwhile, a status yellow wind warning has been issued for the entire country until 9am tomorrow morning, Monday.

Read More

Met Éireann said in western counties, “very strong south-westerly winds and some severe gusts are expected on Sunday morning, veering west to northwest on Sunday afternoon through early Monday morning.”

“Strong winds, surge and phenomenal waves may lead to wave overtopping particularly at times of high water, and coastal flooding is possible along coasts.”

“Severe gusts” are also being forecast for the rest of the country throughout today, in strong south-westerly and later west to north-west winds.

The latest weather warnings comes as the ESB is continuing to restore power to thousands of homes and businesses in the south of the country following Storm Eunice.

Met Éireann said today will be very windy and wet with strong to near gale force westerly winds and severe gusts, especially along western and northern coasts. The rain will be heavy at times early on, leading to localised flooding, before clearing south-eastwards to frequent showers through the afternoon. Some of the showers will be heavy with isolated thunderstorms and hail, and a chance of sleet later. After a mild start, it will turn much colder from the northwest after the rain clears with highest afternoon temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees.

It will be very windy tonight with showers continuing most frequently over the northern half of the country but easing elsewhere towards morning. Met Éireann said some showers will be heavy with hail, and some will fall as sleet or snow too, especially on high ground. Lowest temperatures will range from 1 to 4 degrees, but it will turn less cold by morning.

Monday will begin with strong to near gale force and gusty northwest winds, backing south-westerly through the afternoon. There will be a good deal of dry weather overall with sunny spells, however, isolated showers will affect the northern half of the country. It will turn cloudier from the west in the afternoon with patchy light rain and drizzle developing in Atlantic coastal counties in the evening in highest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees.

Met Éireann said tomorrow night will be mostly cloudy with patchy rain and drizzle spreading from the west. A band of heavier and more persistent rain will spread from the Atlantic towards morning. It will turn windy again overnight as southwest winds increase fresh to strong, in generally mild temperatures from 4 to 8 degrees.

Tuesday will start wet but rain will quickly clear eastwards, followed by sunny spells and scattered showers, with the chance of sleet on high ground in the northwest. It will be breezy with moderate to fresh and gusty westerly winds and highest temperatures of 6 to 10 degrees.

Tuesday night will see dry and clear spells. Showers will continue in Atlantic coastal counties with lowest temperatures of 2 to 6 degrees.

Met Éireann said it will turn cloudy again on Wednesday with scattered showers to start. More persistent rain will spread from the Atlantic through the afternoon and evening. It will be another blustery day with fresh to strong and gusty southwest winds and highest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees.

Wednesday night will turn much colder early on as rain clears to the east. Showers will follow falling as sleet in places with the chance of snow on higher ground. Lowest temperatures of -2 to +1 degrees are expected, with frost and icy stretches developing.

Thursday will be a chilly day with sunny spells and scattered showers, some falling as hail and sleet in highest temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees.

Met Éireann said the end of the weather for the end of next week will remain “generally unsettled with showers or longer spells of rain and blustery conditions at times”.