Orange Order pulls out of cross-border project as anger over NI Protocol mounts

The Rev Mervyn Gibson

The Rev Mervyn Gibson

Allison Morris

The Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland has withdrawn from the Shared Island Unit, set up by the Republic's coalition government to foster good relations, as anger continues to grow among unionists at the Northern Ireland Protocol.

In a letter sent to Taoiseach Micheál Martin on Wednesday, the loyalist fraternity accused the Irish government of showing "scant regard for the views of the unionist community".

"The Orange family will not play any part in a process that masquerades as two neighbouring jurisdictions improving relationships for the benefit of both countries when in reality they pursue an agenda that enforces a Protocol that normalises and 'talks up' the inevitability of a United Ireland," the letter states.

