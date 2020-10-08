Orange Order invites Jon Bon Jovi to Museum of Orange Heritage after ‘Bono and the Orangemen’ gaffe

The Orange Order has extended a complimentary invitation to rock superstar Jon Bon Jovi to visit the Museum of Orange Heritage after he made "fictitious" claims that U2 frontman Bono was beaten up by Orangemen as a child.

The musician — famous for hits like Livin’ On A Prayer and Lay Your Hands On Me — said he was glad he never experienced "Orangemen walking through my neighbourhood saying, you know, get the Catholic kid and beat him up", unlike Bono.

Read More

A spokesman for the Orange Order said: "The comments made by Bon Jovi are hardly worth responding to, because of their fictitious nature.

"Such nonsense feeds into the Republican broken record of demonising Unionism and the Orange family in particular. Sadly, the gullible and bigoted just parrot this propaganda without question.

"If Jon Bon Jovi is really interested in hearing the story from all sides, rather than making up his own version, we would certainly welcome him to the Museum of Orange Heritage. We'll even throw in a complimentary ticket."

The Orange Order also requested that Bono should come forward to set the record straight and clarify the claims.

They added: "It would also be worthwhile if Bono was asked to share first-hand his 'trauma' at the hands of Orangemen as they marched through Finglas, Dublin, where he grew up.

Jon Bon Jovi made the bizarre claim during an interview on the Armchair Expert podcast with actor and host Dax Shepard.

Asked about the challenges of writing political songs that risked dividing his audience, the singer said: “Well that would be an obvious answer, especially when I was a younger guy when you had a single-minded focus, which was simply to make records and entertain people.

“You know, I would often bring up an example, so Bono’s probably right at my age, he’s a couple of months older than me, I think.

“His upbringing was obviously very different than mine. I mean, I never had the Orangemen walking through my neighbourhood saying, you know, get the Catholic kid and beat him up.

“I didn’t have any of that kind of turmoil in suburban New Jersey, when you had a wonderful middle class upbringing with two hard-working parents.”

Slightly older than Bon Jovi at 60, Bono grew up in the northside Dublin suburb of Finglas.

He was raised in an interfaith household, his mother being Church of Ireland and his father Catholic.

Read More

Belfast Telegraph