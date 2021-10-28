Orange Order chief says he isn’t swayed by Mary Lou McDonald’s united Ireland Twelfth holiday ‘bribe’

Senior Orange Order member Rev Mervyn Gibson has said he is no interest in any bribe offered by Mary Lou McDonald after the Sinn Féin leader said she supports making the Twelfth a public holiday in a united Ireland.

The Grand Secretary of the Orange Lodge of Ireland, Rev Gibson said: "I've no interest in a united Ireland. I'm interested in promoting the Twelfth of July as a United Kingdom holiday and making it open to all and inviting everybody to come and see it.

"What the Republic of Ireland does is a matter for themselves, it won't impact on us. We'll promote the public holiday as part of the United Kingdom."