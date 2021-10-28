Orange Order chief says he isn’t swayed by Mary Lou McDonald’s united Ireland Twelfth holiday ‘bribe’

Premium
Sinn Féin president proposes making July Twelfth ‘public holiday in united Ireland’
Senior Orange Order member Rev Mervyn Gibson has said he is no interest in any bribe offered by Mary Lou McDonald after the Sinn Féin leader said she supports making the Twelfth a public holiday in a united Ireland.
The Grand Secretary of the Orange Lodge of Ireland, Rev Gibson said: "I've no interest in a united Ireland. I'm interested in promoting the Twelfth of July as a United Kingdom holiday and making it open to all and inviting everybody to come and see it.
"What the Republic of Ireland does is a matter for themselves, it won't impact on us. We'll promote the public holiday as part of the United Kingdom."
At a seminar in Dublin on Wednesday, Ms McDonald said in response to a question from the audience that she thought a public holiday was a “good idea” and added that planning should start for the “practical bread-and-butter issues that matter”.
Ms McDonald said that when asked about Irish unity the usual questions are: “What about the anthem? What about the flag? What about a public holiday for the Twelfth of July, which I think is a good idea.”
When asked whether the Sinn Féin leader is attempting to make a united Ireland a more appealing place for unionists, Mr Gibson said: "Obviously she is but we don't want it. They can appeal and bribe, they didn't succeed with their bombs, they're not going to succeed with their bribery or flattery."
Sinn Féin leader Ms McDonald was speaking alongside DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson and Fine Gael TD Neale Richmond at the Good Summit seminar in Trinity College Dublin, where a forum considered Ireland’s future with an audience comprised mainly of young people.
In comments reported by the Irish Times, Ms McDonald said what needed to happen around a united Ireland was “not to rush. I’m not saying let’s gallop to the polls next week and have a referendum, that clearly would be farcical. But what I am saying is let’s not lose time now to start planning and discussing the practical bread-and-butter issues that matter”.
Mr Donaldson said it was not time for a border poll because it would be very divisive.
“I think it is evident from all the opinion polls that we’ve had [that] I don’t think there is a majority for change and, to be honest, we have many other priorities that we need to deal with,” he said.
“If we had a united Ireland tomorrow, it wouldn’t heal the wounds that were, and have, been created within Northern Ireland by over 30 years of a very deeply harmful conflict that occurred,” he said.
“Therefore instead of looking to have referendums on these issues shouldn’t we be looking towards healing and reconciliation, healing the wounds... and then talking about what a shared future in Northern Ireland really looks like?”