Optimistic Cabinet briefing as Covid cases down 20pc in last week amid Delta variant concern

THE number of new Covid-19 cases in Ireland dropped by over 20pc in the week to last Sunday with hospital and ICU admissions also falling in recent days, the Cabinet has been told.

Despite growing concerns about the presence of the more transmissible Delta variant, which was first identified in India, ministers have been given an optimistic update on the situation with the virus, which was described as stable with some improvement in the last week.

As of last Sunday, June 13, 2,270 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in the previous seven days - a drop of 21.3pc week on week, the Cabinet was told on Tuesday.

There were 67 patients with Covid in hospital as of Monday and of the patients in hospital on Tuesday morning, 22 were in intensive care units (ICU) - down from 27 last week.

Ministers were told that there are still nine counties with an incidence rate greater than 100 new cases per 100,000 of population. Most notably in Limerick the incidence rate stands at 451 cases per 100,000.

In total 139 cases of the Delta variant have been identified in Ireland as of June 10. The concerns over the variant, which is now the dominant strain in the UK, have prompted a decision by Cabinet to continue to require fully vaccinated people entering the state from Great Britain to be subject to self-quarantine for up to 14 days, but this can be ended after five days with a negative PCR test.

For people who are not vaccinated arriving from Great Britain they must self-quarantine for 14 days which can be reduced to 10 days with two further negative PCR tests - one taken after five days and another after the 10-day period.

A Government spokesman said there has been “no discussion” of introducing mandatory hotel quarantine for people arriving from Great Britain.

At Cabinet, Taoiseach Micheál Martin noted the UK decision to delay step four of its reopening plan – the so-called Freedom Day – amid increasing cases of the Delta variant and rising hospitalisations to allow more people to get second vaccine doses.

The Cabinet was told 3.2m vaccines have been administered across the State with approximately 56pc receiving a first dose and 25pc of the eligible population receiving a second dose.

The HSE plans to distribute between 310,000 and 330,000 vaccines this week with 1,200 vaccinations planned for Wheatfield and Portlaoise prisons this week.