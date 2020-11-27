Opposition wants answers over Varadkar comment to Justice Minister on Woulfe

LEO VARADKAR'S comment to Helen McEntee that Séamus Woulfe “would make a good judge” was not a casual remark, and the Fine Gael leader needs to come into the Dáil and explain himself, it was claimed today.

Sinn Féin said the comment, revealed by the Justice Minister in the chamber when defending Mr Woulfe’s appointment to the Supreme Court in July, amounted to Mr Varadkar giving her an instruction on what to do.

“It was not a casual remark. The Tánaiste making a remark like that to a minister is not a casual remark, and would not be taken like that. Nobody believes that, and it is absolutely ridiculous to put that forward as any kind of excuse for this behaviour,” said the party's justice spokesperson Martin Kenny.

“The Tánaiste needs to come into the chamber next week and needs to explain why he abused the judicial process in the way he did — why he instructed his minister to appoint the former attorney general and former member of Fine Gael to become a Supreme Court judge.”

Mr Kenny’s claim that Ms McEntee had “all but admitted’ that there was no process before she brought one name to Cabinet was supported by former Labour Party leader Brendan Howlin.

Mr Howlin repeated his view that to believe she was sole determinant of the job, as Ms McEntee claimed, was absurd.

Read More

Read More

Speaking on Today with Claire Byrne on RTÉ Radio 1, he said: “I know how these things work.

“And the notion that the minister would make such a strategic decision, a really important appointment to the highest court of the land, without clearing it politically with her partners in Government, is absurd.

“It just wouldn't happen, and never happened. And I don't believe that it happened in this instance.”

If it had so happened, it called into question the trust of the two other parties in Government, the Greens and Fianna Fáil, along with the judgment of the Taoiseach, he said.

“That they simply acquiesced to the fact, that they weren't involved in any way at all, is just not credible,” Mr Howlin insisted.

Items come to Cabinet for decision when they are already politically agreed, he said. “Something as important as the appointment of a member of the Supreme Court would have to be cleared politically by all the component parts of Government.”

Under the Constitution, the Government appoints a member of the Supreme Court, “not an individual Minister for Justice”.

Mr Varadkar and Mr Woulfe were asked comment in response to today’s claims. None was immediately forthcoming from the Supreme Court judge, who faces an impeachment motion in the Dáil next week.

A spokesman for the Tánaiste said he “made the Minister for Justice aware of a vacancy on the Supreme Court after he had made the other party leaders aware.

“As the Minister for Justice has said, the Tánaiste expressed an opinion that Séamus Woulfe would be a good judge. This was in line with the recommendation of Séamus Woulfe by JAAB (the Judicial Appointments Advisory Board) which is chaired by the Chief Justice.

“As Minister McEntee has said, the Tánaiste did not instruct the Minister for Justice to propose Séamus Woulfe, and he was not aware of the names of the five other judges who expressed an interest, then or subsequently.

“Some weeks later, Minister McEntee contacted the Tánaiste and the other party leaders to say she was recommending Séamus Woulfe. The Tánaiste and the other leaders agreed.”

Read More

Read More

Online Editors