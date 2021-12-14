Opposition calls €100 electricity subsidy a ‘poorly targeted gimmick’

Opposition parties have branded the €100 electricity subsidy as a “poorly targeted gimmick”

Labour TD Ged Nash said the support package is a “populist measure” while People Before Profit called for the Dáil to sit extra days over Christmas to pass the legislation through faster.

“Our view on the gimmick that is the €100 electricity support package is that it is a populist measure, it is very poorly targeted and very poorly conceived,” said Mr Nash.

“This government belatedly developed a back of the envelope solution, which is not a solution at all, for families who are most adversely affected by cost of living prices.”

He said there is a need for a “carbon credit” of €200 a year for the winter months for families earning under €50,000 living in homes with poor energy ratings.

The Louth TD said it would not defy the point of the carbon tax because it would be a “once-off measure” as inflation is set to stabilise at 2pc next year.

He said a moratorium should also be placed on disconnections for those who are unable to pay their bills.

“There is an effective moratorium in place over Christmas and into January but that needs to be extended into the spring to ensure that families are protected across the country at this very, very difficult time,” Mr Nash told reporters at Leinster House.

People Before Profit TD Mick Barry said that the Dáil should sit for an extra day or two days to push the legislation through faster so that the subsidy can kick in before the spring.

He said People Before Profit would then support the legislation.

Mr Barry also said that the €100 payment is too low and that there should be a “charge or a levy” on electricity companies towards a higher subsidy.

Social Democrats co-leader Catherine Murphy said if the subsidy is to kick in as late as April, there is “no reason why it can’t be targeted”.

“It’s really important that the people who need it most get the benefit from this.”

“There’s something really strange about throwing money at something when people don’t really need it,” she said.







