‘Opportunity’ should be there for some nightclubs to open until 6am, says Culture Minister Catherine Martin

There should be an “opportunity” for some nightclubs to remain open until 6am under new licensing law reforms, according to Culture Minister Catherine Martin.

In a bid to modernise Irish nightlife, the Government plans to stagger out and extend opening hours for pubs and nightclubs, as well as galleries and museums.

Recommendations of the Night Time Economy Taskforce include allowing some nightclubs in select locations to open until as late as 6am.

The report says this would cater for people who like to go out later at night and also accommodate those who finish work in pubs and other clubs who want to go out after work.

When asked if some nightclubs could operate from 6pm to 6am, Ms Martin replied: “Why not?”

“I think that opportunity should be there,” she said.

“If it can be done and done in a safe way, I think that option should definitely be there. It’s breathing life and new opportunities for the sector.”

Six “night time economy advisors” will also be recruited in six cities and towns across the country and noise regulation will also be reviewed.

The Government confirmed that a Covid-19 pilot nightclub event will be held in the Button Factory on September 30, 22 days before nightclubs re-open fully without any restrictions.

A total of 450 people will attend and they will have to bring their Digital Covid Cert and do an antigen test.

Junior minister Hildegarde Naughton indicated that pubs and restaurants may see the new extended opening hours next year, however, the Government is still working to decide what the extended opening hours will be.

She said she is in favour of outdoor dining legislation being extended past November 30 for a further six months.

She said the Sale of Alcohol Bill, which would allow venues to sell alcohol for longer, will not come into place until next year.

Vacant buildings may also be used for cultural events and workshops will be held with the live events sector as to how this can happen.

“I think it’s well worth exploring, it’s a recommendation from the taskforce and it’s another way of breathing life into our cities,” said Ms Martin.

Eight new 24-hour public transport routes will be introduced for Dublin and Cork to allow revellers to get home, while street lighting will be improved.

A new night-time food initiative will also be put in place in Cork with a focus on delivering an authentic local food experience.



