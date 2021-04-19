Operators of Clarence Hotel loses court action against AXA for compensation due to lockdown losses

The operators of Dublin's Clarence Hotel have lost a High Court action against AXA claiming they were entitled to cover under business interruption insurance as a result of the Covid pandemic.

Brushfield Ltd, trading as the Clarence Hotel, claimed it was entitled to be compensated for losses due to the lockdowns under its "Enterprise" insurance policy with AXA.

Mr Justice Denis McDonald said he had not been persuaded that cover is available under the specific terms of the AXA policy for losses as a result of the closure of the hotel and its Octagon bar in the wake of Government advice on Covid on March 15 last year.

Despite the best efforts of the Brushfield's legal team, the facts cannot be brought within any of the relevant clauses of the AXA policy so as to secure cover, he said.

Brushfield, part of the Press Up Entertainment Group, sued AXA Insurance and the broker, Arachas Corporate Brokers Ltd. The defendants denied the claims.

Mr Justice McDonald said the policy covers non-damage business interruption under a "murder, suicide or disease" clause and a "denial of access" to the premises clause.

The diseases the clause refers to includes acute encephalitis (inflammation of the brain) though not Covid. When Brushfield submitted a claim, it was refused by AXA.

As part of its argument Brushfield sought to sought to rely on the reference in the disease clause to acute encephalitis on the basis that it is the cause of a possible incident of Covid and thus could be said to trigger cover under the murder, suicide, disease clause.

Brusfield claimed the cover for loss was triggered where access to the Clarence was restricted or hindered for more than 24 hours by the actions of the gardai or a statutory body.

It also claimed a provision that such actions by the authorities must be in response to a disturbance or danger within a one mile radius of the premises and in this case the danger was the spread of an infectious disease all over the country.

Online Editors