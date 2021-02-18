Operation Transformation leader ‘disappointed’ with experts reaction after losing four pounds, as they say it’s too much

Operation Transformation leader Andrew Burke Hannon told experts last night that he was “disappointed” with their reaction as they said losing four pounds was too much.

In last week’s show, Andrew made history by being the first leader ever to be told not to lose any more weight.

The 33-year-old has had an incredible transformation, losing 23lbs in just seven weeks.

After weighing in at 12st 7lbs last week, experts asked him not to lose any more weight- a first in Operation Transformation history.

However, in last night's show the leader, who has found a love for running, weighed in at 12st 3lbs- meaning he lost 4lbs.

Personal Trainer Karl Henry said he was “unhappy” with this weigh-in. Andrew got visibly upset when the experts weren’t praising him and said he was “disappointed” with their response.

“I’m unhappy if I’m really honest with you, let’s be straight,” Karl said.

“The plan’s not designed to do that, with the extra food that’s gone in, the numbers don’t stack.

"You’ve fallen in love with running, and running can do that to people. But from the stats and the FitBit, the intensity is probably too high.”

Due to this, the Personal Trainer said he was worried that Andrew would “burnout” and pulled his cardio sessions back to three times a week, he was previously doing five.

“Two of those sessions are now going to be rest days. No running on those days whatsoever, no fast walking, nothing intensive at all. If I see active minutes on the FitBit, you’re in trouble,” he told Andrew.

However, the leader said he followed the plan with the exception of six more minutes of running.

“I completely understand where you’re coming from, but my energy levels are just so much more now than they’ve ever been,” he said.

“I get where your concern is with the burnout, but I just feel this is a really disappointing weigh-in. If I’m being completely honest, I’m shocked that that’s the reaction I’m getting.

“I get four pounds is nowhere near what they wanted to be lost but I’ve added food in, I know hand on heart I’ve done six extra minutes of running this week. That’s it. Yes, I’m getting faster so I’m covering more distance but I’m a little bit disappointed if I’m honest.

“It’s kinda like, forget the last eight weeks, you’ve had a s**t week”.

The row didn’t end here as Karl said this reaction was “really unfair” as he explained him and the panel only had his best interest in mind.

Host Kathryn Thomas then asked Andrew if talking it out made him feel better, to which he replied: “not really, no. I’m really disappointed”.

However, it wasn’t only Andrew that was disappointed with the experts remarks- many viewers took to social media to share their dismay.

Taking to Twitter, one viewer wrote: “Disgraceful behaviour on #OperationTransformation tonight. Andrew has exceeded all expectations and has been fantastic. Losing extra weight shouldn't result in a horrible scolding. They should change his diet and exercise to help build muscle mass and get lean. So unprofessional.”

While another said: “Andrew, go for your runs, nothing better for the head. Have a few biscuits after to keep themselves happy. Best of luck with it.”

And a third commented: “Why on earth Karl is annoyed at Andrew loosing 4lb more seriously a pt annoyed someone is over achieving original targets. Well done young man this pt is very happy for you this is your journey.”

Another viewer agreed with Karl, writing: “A lot of people picking @karlhenrypt up wrongly this evening. He's right to voice concern re: Andrew. I'd have no faith in this show if it was about pushing weight loss at too fast a pace.”

