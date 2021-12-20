Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan encouraged people who are eligible for a booster to not wait until after Christmas to receive it.

Only half of people with symptoms of Covid-19 are isolating, according to new research.

Announcing another 4,799 new cases of the virus today, chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan warned people not to rely on a negative antigen test as a basis for not isolating.

He said it was a “concern” that the latest Amarach tracking data shows that only half of people with symptoms are isolating.

"This is the single most important piece of basic public health advice - it is vital that you isolate as soon as you experience any symptoms of Covid-19 and arrange a PCR test.

"Do not meet up with others and put them at risk of Covid-19 or another respiratory infection. Do not rely on a negative antigen test as a basis for not isolating,” he added.

As of 8am today, 467 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of whom 104 are in ICU.

Dr Holohan said: “The level of disease and positivity rate amongst young adults has increased sharply in the last week. One in four people in the 16 – 34-year-old age group that are going for a PCR test have received a ‘detected’ result. This is one of the highest rates since the beginning of the pandemic.

“This high level of disease in young people represents a high risk to those they come into contact with who have yet to be vaccinated or receive their booster. Therefore, if you have not yet received your booster you are best to avoid unnecessary contact with people outside your household.

“Christmas week is an important time for many of us. However, it is also a time that presents unique opportunities for Covid to spread because of the possible extent of inter-household and inter-generational mixing. Each of us can take actions this week to protect ourselves and our loved ones, even if this means rethinking plans for the Christmas period, especially if you are not yet boosted or vaccinated.

“As difficult as it may seem, limiting as much as possible your Christmas to small numbers and very close family will protect them. This is an exceptional sacrifice to ask after the very difficult year all of us have had, so please remember that it may be the decision that protects yourself or a loved one from the severe impacts of Covid-19.”

Meanwhile Dr Holohan has warned of an “enormous wave of infection” of Omicron spreading across Europe and said he does not expect the situation in January to be much better.

Speaking to live events industry representatives this afternoon, Dr Holohan said that indoor or outdoor crowded areas, as well as hospitality, can be “super spreading environments”.

In his contribution to the private meeting, which sources described as “stark”, he said that public health had “no option” but to take “drastic measures” to reduce socialising by putting in a curfew and reducing capacity to 50pc.

He added that the virus does not choose the “time of day” of the sector it targets, but that society needs to cut down “substantially” on opportunities for its transmission.

According to sources at the meeting, Dr Holohan said that public health advice is “not a judgment” of any one sector but a “reflection of the facts” and praised the sector in its efforts on enforcing public health measures.

“It depends what we do collectively, but it will be a difficult month societally and in the health sector,” he said.

He said that there is a need to “flatten the curve” and “push the wave out as far as possible”.

Culture Minister Catherine Martin, who also attended the meeting, said the sector is the “worst impacted” and that is a “horrendous period” for it.

She said she is working to ensure there is flexibility in Government to switch the supports for live events, musicians and the nightlife sector “on and off” if needed.

Ms Martin announced that the Music and Entertainment Business Assistance Scheme (MEBAS) will re-open in January for applications funded by a further €4m.

Matt McGranahan of the Music and Entertainment Association of Ireland (MEAI) welcomed the reopening of the scheme but said more work needs to be done by Government to ensure the supports can be accessed quickly by the sector.

“It would have been better to have the supports before Christmas but we welcome the commitment and they will give some certainty to people,” he said.

“However, the Government has to look at a better system to support the for stop-start closures of the sector.”

Ms Martin said a €50m live performance package of supports that she secured earlier this month includes €5m for a seasonal musical theatre and pantomime scheme, €20m for the Live Performance Support Scheme, €5m for community supports and a €5m adaptation grants for venues, which will open in January for applications.