Online shoppers using An Post virtual address service to be hit with two new charges

CUSTOMERS that use An Post’s virtual address service to buy goods from the UK are to be hit with a two new charges.

Brexit means there will be an administration fee of €3.50 applied to all items, in addition to a service fee of €6.50 for using AddressPal.

The service provides customers with a virtual UK address to allow them to avail of reduced or free delivery charges that many UK retailers offer to UK residents.

Rivals ParcelMotel and Parcel Wizard have already suspended their virtual address services from the UK to Ireland.

The two new charges being imposed by An Post’s AddressPal mean an additional cost of €10 for using the service.

And online shoppers who buy from websites outside of the EU, which now includes Britain, will see their purchases subject to Vat (value added tax) and other customs changes if they cost more than €22.

These charges are likely collected by the online retailer when buying the goods, if they have not been paid.

Asked why it was imposing a total of €10 in new charges, An Post said the Brexit and associated customs changes mean far more handling and administration on every item.

“We’re trying to keep the service going where other providers have ceased their UK address facilities,” a spokesperson said.

The post office company said existing AddressPal UK customers must register a home delivery address on their account for the purpose of paying any charges due.

Some customers currently only have a local post office listed as their delivery address.

A post office delivery address can no longer be used as the customer’s registered address, An Post said.

An Post said it will monitor the impact of new changes on the service over the coming months.

DPD has said it was closing its Parcel Wizard virtual address service.

“Due to Brexit constraints from January 1 2021, all items coming from the UK will be subject to customs rules which may incur duty and possible Vat charges and this will lead to additional administrations costs. Therefore, it will be no longer viable to offer this service post Brexit.”

Parcel Motel suspended its UK virtual address service on December 28 last due to the impact of Brexit.

Parcel Motel had offered online shoppers in the Republic a way to circumvent international shipping restrictions and added costs by allowing them to pay for the use of its virtual address.

This saw packages first shipped to the company’s depot in Newtownabbey in Co Antrim, before being distributed around the country.

