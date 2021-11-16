One third of people valued their home under €200k in property tax returns - here’s what that can get you in various parts of the country

€200,000 can get you a full-detached home in Donegal but very little houses in Dublin are available for that price. Photo: Daft.ie.

Close to one-third of all property valuations submitted by homeowners for the purposes of property tax valued homes at €200,000 or less.

Roughly 417,000 property owners valued their property under €200,000, arousing suspicions that people are undervaluing their homes to pay lower levels of property tax. A further 22pc of the 1.3m returns submitted valued the property under €262,500.

This comes as the price of houses has soared by more than 12pc in the last 12 months, according to latest CSO data.

Independent.ie has examined just what €200,000 can get you in various parts of the country.

Dublin:

There are 61 properties listed in Dublin - with the large majority of these one-bed apartments - for less than €200,000.

This terraced home in Tallaght is one of the few houses being offered for less than €200,000 in the capital. Photo: Daft.ie

For 199,000 you can get this three-bedroom, one bathroom terraced house in Tallaght. While the average price of sale for a three-bed house in Dublin is close to €400,000, this home represents one of the only houses in Dublin for sale that falls under the €200,000 threshold.

Most people attempting to buy a property in Dublin for €200,000 would be limited to a small one-bedroom apartment in a suburb of the capital.

Gort:

Semi-detached home in Gort for less than €200,000. Photo: Daft.ie

52 Sliabh Carran on the Ennis Road in Gort is listed for €195,000. The property is a three-bedroomed, two-bathroom semi-detached house.

The very well kept 79-metre squared property comes with a large back yard, which is fully landscaped and includes a paved patio, garden shed together with a covered pergola.

A two-car driveway is included and the property is typical of a semi-detached house in many housing estates across the country, but the price is typical of a rural town rather than city prices.

Tralee:

This four-bed on the outskirts of Tralee is available for €200,000. Photo: Daft.ie

If you fancy buying a home in the Kingdom, €200,000 will get you this four-bedroom, two-bathroom house on the outskirts of Tralee.

The 100m-squared property is situated on the outskirts of Tralee Town Centre, within walking distance to Kerry University Hospital and is close to shopping centres as well as to the Tralee bypass, allowing quick access to the Cork, Killarney and Limerick roads.

The house, situated in a cul-de-sac, comes with two car parking spaces, a back garden and central heating.

Donegal:

€200,000 can get you a full-detached home in Donegal but very little houses in Dublin are available for that price. Photo: Daft.ie.

If you want to move to a quiet region in Donegal, you can purchase this property and have €25,000 change from your €200,000.

The fully detached three-bedroom home in Glencolmcille comes complete with a sea view, detached garage, a recently constructed sunroom and a water supply drawn directly from a local well.

Donegal property prices are among the cheapest in the country, as is evidenced by what less than €200,000 can get you when compared to other parts of the country.

Limerick City:





This three-bed in Ballinacurra is one of the few houses in Limerick City for less than €200,000. Photo: Daft.ie.

There are 77 properties for sale in Limerick City and similarly to Dublin, most of these are apartments.

There are some houses available in Limerick City, though, under the €200,000 mark with this semi-detached, end-of-terrace property being offered for €195,000.

The three-bedroomed home in Oakview Drive, Ballinacurra is less than a five-minute drive to the city centre and comes complete with three bedrooms, a large back garden and is in a liveable condition, but is in need of “some modernising”.

This property is one of the few houses available in the county, that could be lived in immediately, for less than €200,000.

