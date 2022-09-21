Competitors doing a lap of the national ploughing site before competing in the World Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska, Co Laois. Photo: Mark Condren

1. Farmer and massage therapist Patrick Kelly from Castletown, Co Laois is trying to set a Guinness World Record for driving his 60 year old Massey Ferguson tractor in reverse for 50 kilometres. The current world record is 44.4 km, set in Modasa, India in 2008. Patrick is hoping to raise money for cancer research in memory of his mother, Mai Kelly, who sadly died of cancer.

2.The Portwest All Ireland Welly Throwing Competition is in full swing, with money in aid of charity Teac Tom – which provides mental health support and suicide intervention services to those in need.

3. Every time the World Ploughing Championships come to Ireland, a cairn stone monument is left in the area as a memorial. The 2022 cairn is made of 330 million year old Kilkenny Blue limestone quarry from McKeon stone’s quarry at Threecastles, Co Kilkenny. The cairn will remain on the site at Ratheniska for the remainder of the championships, before being moved to a permanent site.

4. The Irish Architecture Foundation are at the Ploughing this year to raise the importance of preserving the heritage of workers villages, built in the 1950s to provide housing for employees in the peat industry. An exhibition dives into the social history of the villages and help people get a flavour of what life in the villages was like.

5. Most people come hungry to the Ploughing – with 40,000 breakfasts sold, 16 tonnes of beef eaten, 19,000 eggs, five tonnes of cheese and 14 acres of potatoes sewn to supply the event. One quarter pounder burger was sold every second and one chicken fillet sold every 10 seconds.

