One of country’s largest energy suppliers recorded almost €300m in profit while paying no tax

The Corrib gas field off the Co Mayo coast

ONE of the country’s largest energy suppliers has recorded almost €300m in profit while paying no tax.

Soaring gas prices in the second half of last year contributed to Equinor recording pre-tax profits of €289.8m for 2021.

The Norwegian company was a substantial stakeholder in the Corrib Gas Field which is Ireland’s only domestic source of natural gas.

The gas is produced off the Mayo coast and brought ashore through an 83km pipeline.

New accounts show that Equinor Energy Ireland Ltd recorded the large profits as revenues increased almost three fold from €103.2m in 2020 to €304.18m last year.

The pre-tax profit of €289.8m follows pre-tax losses in 2020.

The company recorded post tax profits of €378.97m after receiving a corporate tax credit of €89.17m chiefly as a result of utilising tax losses and tax assets.

The accounts show that based on standard rate of tax at 25pc, corporation tax of €72.45m would have been due on the profits recorded.

However, after utilising previously deferred tax assets, use of tax losses and timing differences between depreciation and capital allowances the business received the corporate tax credit of €89.17m.

At the end of last year the firm had tax losses of €980m, that are available to offset against future taxable profits.

In November of last year, Equinor agreed to sell its entire 36.5pc stake in the Corrib Gas Field for $434m to Canadian firm, Vermilion Energy.

They have also agreed a contingent payment that will be paid on a portion of the revenue if European gas prices exceed a given level.

The directors state that the transaction “is scheduled to complete in the second half of 2022”.

The directors state that in 2021, there was significant price volatility, primarily triggered by high economic growth and subsequent supply chain bottlenecks on the back of measures to contain the Covid-19 pandemic”.

At the end of December last, the Irish Equinor unit had accumulated profits of €451.6m.