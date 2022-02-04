A man has died and three other road users were injured following a two-car collision in Co Westmeath.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the fatal road traffic collision involving a car and an SUV on the N4 at Ballinafid. The incident occurred at approximately 9:20am.

A man aged in his 20s who was a passenger in the car, was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was removed to the mortuary at Mullingar Hospital.

The driver and a second passenger in the car, both men and also aged in their 20s, were taken to hospital.

The passenger was airlifted to Beaumont Hospital, where he is understood to be in a serious condition, while the driver was taken to Mullingar Hospital and his injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

The driver and sole occupant of the SUV, a male in his 60s, was taken to Tullamore Hospital with serious injuries.

The road was closed for a time as forensic collision investigators conducted an examination and it has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and any road users with video footage (including dash cam) are asked to make this available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mullingar Garda Station 044 938 4000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.