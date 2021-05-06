One in five young people contacting mental health support website had thoughts of suicide, TDs and Senators told

One in five young people who contacted a mental health support website had thoughts of suicide, TDs and Senators were told today.

Youth information website SpunOut.ie had 33,000 conversations with young people last year after launching a free crisis support service during the pandemic aimed at people aged 18 to 34.

CEO of SpunOut Ian Power told the Oireachtas Sub-Committee on mental health this morning that while one in every five texters said they had thoughts of suicide, the National Ambulance Service had to be engaged for over 400 people who were “in a place of real and active danger”.

He told the Committee that this is the second time in 10 years that young people have been “transformatively impacted by global circumstances far outside their control”.

“Many of today’s young people were children when their parents lost their jobs in the great financial crisis,” he said.

“Today, they are facing into their own difficulties of a youth unemployment rate that far outstrips the very worst days of the early 2010s. Insecurity building on insecurity passing between generations as crisis succeeds crisis is a surefire recipe for mental health disaster.”

Rachael Treanor, who is the National Youth Health Programme Manager at the National Youth Council of Ireland said that overwhelmed youth workers feel that they are “constantly” working as support services moved on line.

“There was an expectation from young people that youth workers would be constantly available to them and giving instant replies,” she told the Committee.

“This has led the youth workers to feel they are constantly working.”

The Council also identified that there was a reduction in young people engaging in support services online during the pandemic - due to either a lack of technology or “a fatigue in relation to engaging online”.

“And for others, there is a discomfort and a lack of confidence to engaging in this manner,” said Ms Treanor.

The meeting also discussed recent reports from the College of Psychiatrists of Ireland that cannabis is the “gravest threat” to the mental health of young people.

Mr Power said that language like that is “not helpful” and that there is an increase in the use of cannabis and how often it is used in young people.

“We need to support young people in developing healthier coping mechanisms.

“We need a balanced and calm conversation,” he added.

“I don’t think we should criminalise young people any further than young people are already being criminalised.”

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article please visit spunout.ie or contact Samaritans helpline 116 123 or Aware helpline 1800 80 48 48 or Pieta House on 1800 247 247.